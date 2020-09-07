Dental Laboratory Market is Expecting Major Revenue Surge by 2022

PUNE, India, 2020-Sep-07 — /EPR Network/ —

The Dental Laboratory Market is expected to reach USD 43.08 Billion by 2022 from an estimated USD 32.56 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The rapid growth in the geriatric population and the associated increase in the prevalence of edentulism, growing dental tourism in emerging markets, rising incidence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases, and the increased outsourcing of certain manufacturing functions to dental laboratories.

The metal-ceramics segment accounted for the largest share of the indirect restorative material market in 2016

On the basis of indirect restorative materials, the Dental Laboratory Market is segmented into metal-ceramics, ceramics, and other indirect restorative materials. In 2016, the metal ceramics segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to its strength, durability, resistance to fracture, and high biocompatibility as compared to ceramics and other indirect restorative materials.

By equipment, the milling equipment segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period

Based on equipment, the global Dental Laboratory Market is segmented into milling equipment, scanners, furnaces, and articulators. In 2016, the milling equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the dental laboratories market, this trend is also expected to continue during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed the increasing use of milling equipment in dental restoration to obtain high precision and accuracy, increasing use of digital manufacturing processes in dentistry, and the increasing demand for fabricating or customizing restoration models in a cost-effective manner.

Europe dominated the market in 2016

Europe accounted for the largest share of the Dental Laboratory Market in 2016, followed by North America. The rising geriatric population, increasing dental tourism, growth in the number of dental laboratories, growing government expenditure on oral healthcare across Europe, and presence of higher reimbursement rates for dental procedures in Europe as compared to other regions are the key factors driving the growth of the dental laboratories market in Europe.

The major players in the Dental Laboratory Market are DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), 3M Company (US), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein), GC Corporation (Japan), Planmeca Oy (Finland), VITA Zahnfabrik H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan), Septodont Holding (France), and Shofu Inc. (Japan).

