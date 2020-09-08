Asti Infotech Launched DialTM, a Video Conferencing & Live Stream Solution

BANGALORE, India, 2020-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Asti Infotech Pvt Ltd successfully launched DialTM on June 15, 2020 after extensive beta testing with some key features that can enhance the experience of team meetings.

DialTM is tested to run successfully on Linux Operating Systems. The users get the provision of conducting meetings on Android Televisions.



DialTM is a modern, sleek and frictionless application. New features available in the latest version are:

The user can adjust the audio/video quality if bandwidth is low by switching to lower frame rate, and give voice the priority.

AI-based intelligence to analyze the concentration level of the participant.

Convert audio into text and write an AI-based engine to do some automated actions.

API-based integration is available for users and developers to extend the platform for new feature services

DialTM mobile application serves users with the device battery alert display and screen sharing options.

About DialTM

DialTM is a unified video conferencing platform that helps businesses and organizations bring their stakeholers together in a frictionless environment for transparent communication. Our simple, reliable cloud platform for meeting recording, video, voice, content sharing, and chat runs across multiple devices.

About Asti Infotech

Asti is a private company founded in 2013 headquartered in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India. Asti offers various software web applications and mobile applications with IoT, Machine Learning, Deep Learning technologies that help organizations automate their operations.

If you would like more information about DialTM, please contact:

Shanthala MS, Head of Marketing & Operations

Asti Infotech Pvt Ltd, Manjunath Kannika (MANKA), Ground Floor, No. 90, 2nd Main

Electronic City – Phase I, Bangalore – 560100, Karnataka, India

9740984545 media@dialtm.in https://dialtm.in/Home