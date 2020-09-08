New Version of dbForge SQL Complete Embraces Data Protection

PRAGUE, Czech Republic, 2020-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, a recognized vendor of professional database management software for developers and DBAs, rolled out the new version of its flagman solution – SQL Complete v6.6. The update is packed with improvements, and the major one is the support for the ADD SENSITIVITY CLASSIFICATION command introduced in SQL Server 2019.

The release includes such key enhancements as:

1. ADD SENSITIVITY CLASSIFICATION command. Recently, SQL Server 2019 introduced the SENSITIVITY CLASSIFICATION feature bound to enhance database security and establish compliance with GDPR and other privacy regulations. The Devart team strives to keep abreast of the times and adds the support for the ADD SENSITIVITY CLASSIFICATION command so that their users could achieve better data safeguarding and visibility. The newly supported feature gives power to:

make database data compliant with GDPR and other data protection standards;

achieve advanced data security;

control access to tables/columns containing vulnerable data;

monitor and alert on anomalous access to sensitive data.

2. CSV export settings – the vendor has added a possibility to configure data export to CSV files. Now users can tailor data export to CSV options to suit their needs. The most beneficial thing is the ability to select a delimiter to separate data values and specify the characters that will surround data values.

3. Query Result Grid accuracy – now it becomes possible to configure result grid accuracy by specifying the number of digits to be displayed after a decimal separator. Now users can adjust the display of decimals in a grid to achieve a higher accuracy of their calculations.

Learn more about these and other SQL Complete updates at the Devart official blog – https://blog.devart.com/embrace-data-protection-and-regulatory-requirements-with-sql-complete-suggestions.html.