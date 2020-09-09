OTC Orthopedic Braces Market | Increasing Prevalence of Orthopedic Diseases and Disorders

PUNE, India, 2020-Sep-09 — /EPR Network/ —

[354 Pages Report] The global OTC Orthopedic Braces Market size is projected to reach USD 759 million by 2025 from USD 572 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Growth in the OTC orthopedic braces and supports market is driven primarily by the increasing prevalence of orthopedic diseases & disorders, continuous product commercialization, market availability & product affordability, rising number of sports & accident-related injuries, and growing public awareness related to preventive care are driving the growth of the orthopedic braces and supports market.

OTC Orthopedic Braces And Support Market Dynamics

Driver: Increasing prevalence of orthopedic diseases and disorders

OTC Orthopedic braces and supports are increasingly being used during clinical management of various orthopedic diseases and disorders such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporotic fractures, and carpal tunnel syndrome. These products offer higher clinical efficacy and fast patient recovery compared to alternative therapies such as pain medications.

As of 2018, around 75 million individuals (aged 50 and over) had osteoporosis across the US, Europe, and Japan (Source: International Osteoporosis Foundation).

Around 400,000 people in the UK have rheumatoid arthritis, data as of 2018 (Source: Arthritis Research UK).

The incidence of orthopedic diseases and disorders is expected to increase further in the coming years with the increasing prevalence of obesity and related lifestyle disorders, as obese individuals are at a higher risk of orthopedic & musculoskeletal injuries as well as diabetes.

Restraint: Limited options to customize OTC orthopedic braces and supports

While customized and pre-fabricated braces are available on prescription worldwide, the currently available OTC braces are not as flexible. Patients with higher or lower arches, greater physical activity, specific shoe fit issues, or significant bone or tendon problems (as opposed to typical standards) mostly prefer prescription orthopedic braces (compared with OTC products).

OTC orthopedic braces have to be replaced every few months (as compared to prescription orthotics that last for years with minimal refurbishment). Thus, the lack of customization options for OTC orthopedic braces is one of the major factors responsible for restricting the wider adoption of OTC orthopedic braces and supports during the forecast period.

