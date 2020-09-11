Professional Pharmaceutical Intermediates Supplier Huateng Pharma Has Its Own Factory

Hunan, China, 2020-Sep-11 — /EPR Network/ — Hunan Huateng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is a leading and professional manufacturer which can provide PEG derivatives, biochemical reagents, pharmaceutical intermediates, APIs, Vitamin D Derivatives and targeted anti-tumor drugs.

Today, Huateng Pharma has an R&D base of 5,000 square meters and a smart pharmaceutical industrial park with an investment of RMB 300 million and an industrial park of 34,000 square meters that has been completed and will be put into operation soon. The park integrates basic technology development, medical research, and achievement transformation. After it is fully put into production, it can achieve annual sales revenue of RMB 1 billion.

In addition, Huateng Pharma has established Huateng Pharmaceutical Research Institute to capture cutting-edge industry information and technology, enhance its R&D and production capabilities for high-end generic drugs and innovative drugs, and promote the industrialization of scientific research results. At present, we have independently developed several thousand kinds of products and have more than 300 invention patents.

Huateng Pharma has large scale manufacturing capabilities at our modern facility. It is equipped with more than 800 sets of state-of-the-art facilities and management systems based on the general trend of intelligent manufacturing, including production equipment such as reactors, cryostats, rectifying towers, centrifuges, DCS automatic control system, online monitoring equipment, as well as R&D analysis and testing equipment such as ICP-MS, HPLC, GC, LPSA, etc.

Huateng Pharma always insists on technological innovation as its core competitiveness. And the company is committed to providing high-quality pharmaceutical products and services to customers around the world with the belief of “Strive for the Human Health”.

