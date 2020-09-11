Zoom Property is launching new features to make the registration process more seamless, fast-paced, and efficient for agents.

Dubai, UAE, 2020-Sep-11 — /EPR Network/ — Zoom Property, the most advanced property portal in the UAE, is launching a new “10 Seconds Signup” feature for agents. This is a part of the company’s initiative to make the registration process for agents more convenient and smooth. They can now get registered with the company easily and enjoy it’s exhilarating features.

Using this advanced feature, agents can sign up with Zoom Property in merely 10 seconds. The process requires them to visit the “Agents Portal” and enter their full name, company name, and contact information (phone number and email address). After they have agreed to the company’s terms and conditions, they will be registered instantly. They can share their XML feed to enlist their properties on Zoom Property’s portal.

Becoming a part of Zoom Property will increase the probability of getting leads for them as their properties will be visible to thousands of visitors on the website. Zoom Property recently achieved 1 million impressions from Google SERPs. This guarantees enhanced visibility for the properties listed by agents leading to more chances of lead generation. Zoom Property also announced a list of new features that included separate profiles for agents. It will also make navigation easy for them and offer more control over their listings.

Zoom Property always aims to facilitate its agents. The company has also taken initiatives in the past to provide them with valuable features.

About Zoom Property

Zoom Property is the leading and most advanced real estate portal in the UAE. Our state of the art features and customer-centric services have helped us to become the most reliable name in the UAE’s real estate sector. With numerous property listings across the UAE, we have become the top choice of property seekers, agents, and brokerages.

Media Contact

Zoom Property

hello@zoomproperty.com