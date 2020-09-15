CONVERSION ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF ITS PLATFORM TO PROVIDE E-COMMERCE AND ONLINE BUSINESSES WITH POP UP TOOLS

London, UK, 2020-Sep-15 — /EPR Network/ — Conversion, Social Proof & Customer Feedback, today announces the launch of its platform to help companies increase salience of their goods and services in the online setting, wherefore, the familiarity of their brands by mainly providing them with such digital marketing tools as social proof and customer feedback. Conversion works with professional webmasters and professionals in marketing space to enable companies to engage with their customers more interactively.

More precisely, Conversion company aims to offer a wide range of e-commerce businesses such products as “live courters,” “latest conversion,” “random user reviews,” “cookie notification,” “request collector,” “email collection,” “conversion counter,” “emoji and score feedback,” and “countdown collector.” With the help of these social proof, communication and customer feedback mechanisms, Conversion aims to help the companies intelligently to collect user reviews, reconsider their business strategies, embrace an in-depth understanding of the customer-centric approach, and establish social proof.

For companies that run e-commerce and online businesses to survive in the current post-pandemic economy which eventuated in a more competitive landscape, there is a need to listen to their customers’ voices and respond to their complaints. With the proliferation of digital channels over the past decade, it has become more likely for online companies to engage with customers, thereby cost-effectively attracting more users by gathering social proof. However, establishing customer feedback-driven social proof may be a formidable challenge and time-consuming activity for many companies. With that in mind, the Conversion dashboard is designed to keep it simple. With a hassle-free interface to customize any widget easily following 1-minute instructive how-to-videos. More detailed information about the Conversion can be obtained from the company’s website. https://www.useconversion.com/

“Our ambition is to connect the customers in mass to our clients on a more loyalty-driven level. A brand revolves around a wholesome approach that manages to engage with people both logically and sentimentally which our team doubles down on reforming to make it a substantial contribution for every brand that chooses to work with Conversion,” said Ekin Selcuk, Co-founder of Conversion.

After considerable research and development (R&D) process, the Conversion company is currently rolling out worldwide this month. The team is consisted of five professionals for now. Co-founder Sinan Elver has experience in the digital marketing field almost as old as the sector itself and was behind numerous campaigns and projects that gave birth to several international companies. Co-founder Ekin Selçuk brings his own background of sales and marketing in established corporates to re-construct customer engagement approaches online. To sum up, the company intends to create a reliable brand for e-commerce and online businesses by enhancing their marketing and sales through such mechanisms as social proof, interactive and feedback widgets.

