OTC Orthopedic Braces Market | Demand for Knee Braces and Supports among Medical Professionals

The report “OTC Braces & Supports Market by Product (Knee, Ankle, Spine, Shoulder, Neck, Elbow, Wrist, Facial), Application (Ligament (ACL, LCL), Preventive, OA, Compression), Distribution (Hospitals, Clinics, Pharmacies, E-Commerce) – Global Forecast to 2025”, The OTC Orthopedic Braces Market is estimated to be $572 million in 2020 and projected to reach $759 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.8%.

Increasing prevalence of orthopedic diseases & disorders, continuous product commercialization, greater product affordability & market availability, rising number of sports and accident-related injuries, and growing public awareness related to preventive care are the key factors driving the growth of the orthopedic braces and supports industry.

Demand for knee braces and supports among medical professionals and athletes is expected to result in the segment occupying the majority of the OTC orthopedic braces and supports market share

The knee braces and supports marketis estimated to have the largest market share by value. Growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing demand for knee braces & supports among medical professionals and athletes andfavorable reimbursement scenario for knee braces in developed countries.

Lower spine braces estimated to be the largest and fastest-growing market

Lower spine bracesare estimated to be the largest and fastest-growing segment in the orthopedic braces and supports market. The growth of this segment can be attributed tothe rising incidence of lower spine disorders and the growing number of hip & disc replacement surgeries (which utilize lower spinebraces and supports for post-operative rehabilitation).

Asia Pacific likely to emerge as the largest OTC orthopedic braces and supports market, globally

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for OTC orthopedic braces and supports during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is driven principally by the rising geriatric and obese population (coupled with the significant prevalence of orthopedic& diabetes-related diseases in this population segment), increasing GDP and healthcare expenditure in APAC countries, and growing public awareness.

Key Players

3M (US), Bauerfeind AG (Germany), DJO Finance LLC (US), BSN Medical (Germany), and ÖssurHf (Iceland) are the key players in the global orthopedic braces and supports market.