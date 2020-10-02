ESDS as India’s Best Workplace for Women 2020

Nashik, India, 2020-Oct-02 — /EPR Network/ — ESDS Software Solution Pvt. Ltd. holds immense pleasure to announce its unique achievement of being awarded as “India’s Best Workplaces for Women 2020” under the Top 50 category, certified by “Great Place to work” organization. ESDS has created a platform of equality and empowerment for the esteemed women employees with 0% wage gap between men and women.

This year there was a participation of 852 organizations which represented voices of over 4,59,386 women employees across 17 different industries.

The credibility of ESDS’s work culture lies with its Mission People HR Team which strives to create a culture of safety and happiness for their employees through its people engagement activities, training programs, webinars, learning sessions from legends to enhance leadership skills and ensure their talent, competence, skills and certifications. Every ESDSian has been supportive and nurturing towards uplifting the culture of equality for every woman colleague.

The Great Place to Work recognition holds a prestigious relevance as it builds pride and commitment amongst the potential employees of the company and also increases awareness of the organization culture. This is an acknowledgement which sizes the visibility of the brand and its stellar reputation. It also helps the company to stand different from the crowd of Employer Brand Recognitions in the world.

On this achievement the Chief Human Resource Officer, Dr. Chandra Mauli Dwivedi said, “The COVID-19 lockdown has had an enormous and profound impact on the workforce, business and economy. Many of our employees are working from home, while some of them are working at different data centers for the critical business services. Our HR team are encouraging and keeping the employees engaged in various people engagement activities. We are also ensuring that our employees are fit and fine. Even our Chairman and Group CEO Mr. Piyush Somani is conducting online yoga sessions, meditation and pranayama every day to maintain physical and mental health. We must say that, ‘Employees are our customers and their joy and satisfaction are our prime focuses’.”

The Founder, CMD & Group CEO of ESDS Software Solution, Mr. Piyush Somani says, “Our journey to become a Great Place to work started 15 years ago right at the time of inception. Before ESDS, I worked in two companies and have witnessed that 15 years back the work culture was such that as you spend more time in a company, it becomes difficult for employees to work there. That is where I decided to establish a work place where each and every employee will be treated respectfully and taken care off. This work culture was sown right at the time of inception. I am proud to say that we have successfully managed to retain this culture over the years. We also have a “No Sir, No Ma’am” policy wherein everyone in the company is called by their first names right from a 60-year-old person to a 25-year-old employee. This type of culture motivates the employees and helps them to excel in their work. Also, more than 2 dozen of pantry staff at ESDS have upgraded themselves as engineers and at CXO roles as well over 10 years. This depicts the culture of ESDS and showcases how talent and skills are respected here to scale-up. I am thankful for recognizing us as the Great Place to Work and assure to inspire rest of the world and create more such organizations.”

About Great Place to Work organization

Great Place to Work Institute, is the ‘Global Authority’ for creating, sustaining, and identifying High-Trust and High-Performance Culture. This organization is considered as the ‘Gold Standard’ in Workplace Culture Assessment. They identify Best Workplaces solely based on Employee Feedback and quality of People Practices in an organization. Every year, Great Place to Work identifies India’s 100 Best Companies to Work For (with employee strength more than 500) through an objective and rigorous workplace culture valuation process.

About ESDS Software Solution Pvt. Ltd.

Founded in 2005 by first generation entrepreneur Piyush Somani, ESDS is one of India’s leading Managed Data Center Service and Auto-Scalable Cloud Solution provider with more than 40,000 clients worldwide. It has presence in the following industry verticals – Banking & Finance, Healthcare, Education, Energy & Utilities, Agriculture, and Manufacturing, IT, Entertainment & Media, Travel & Tourism, Telecom, Government and ecommerce.

