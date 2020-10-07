Small Cell 5G Network Market vendors by Size, Share & growth strategies – 2025 | MarketsandMarkets

Northbrook, IL 60062, USA, 2020-Oct-07 — According to a research report “Small Cell 5G Network Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Radio Technology (5G NR (Standalone and Non-standalone)), Cell Type (Picocells, Femtocells, and Microcells), Deployment Mode, End User, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global small cell 5G network small cell 5G network market size is expected to grow from USD 626 million in 2020 to USD 2,413 million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 31.0% during the forecast period. The major growth drivers for the market include the increase in the mobile data traffic, the emergence of Citizen broadband radio Services (CBRS) band, and the minimization of Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operational Expenditure (OPEX).

Browse 121 market data Tables and 55 Figures spread through 200 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Small Cell 5G Network Market– Global Forecast to 2025″

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=216204568

North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the global small cell 5G network market during the forecast period. The US has emerged as the largest small cell 5G network industry in North America in terms of market size, due to the large-scale implementation of small cell solutions by telecom operators in this country. The US is home to big telecom players, such as AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon. Owing to the rollout of the CBRS band, enterprises are expected to deploy small cell solutions, which are expected to indirectly boost the growth of the small cell 5G network market in the US.

Market Players

Key players and innovating vendors in the global small cell 5G network market include Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), ZTE (China), Cisco (US), NEC (Japan), Nokia (Finland), CommScope (US), Airspan Networks (US), ip.access (UK), Corning (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Samsung (South Korea), Comba Telecom (Hong Kong), Contela (South Korea), Baicells Technologies (US), Acceleran (Belgium), Accuver (US), Casa Systems (US), CommAgility (England), Radisys (US), Altiostar (US), Siradel (France), Qualcomm (US), Octasic (Canada), PC-TEL (US), and Microsemi (US).

Speak To Expert Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=216204568

Ericsson is one of the leading vendors in the small cell 5G network market. The company provides superior connectivity with the help of macro networks, and indoor and outdoor small cells that enable users to receive seamless and robust services. In April 2020, Ericsson partnered with GCI, a telecommunication corporation operating in Alaska, US, to deploy first 5G cell sites in Anchorage, US. By the end of the year, GCI intends to upgrade a majority of cell sites in Anchorage, Eagle River, and Girdwood to the 5-band 5G NR solution. In June 2019, Ericsson partnered with Signify, formerly Philips Lighting, to develop a joint indoor solution. Under this partnership, Ericsson’s 5G Radio Dot, an indoor small cell solution, is embedded into Signify’s indoor luminaire that will enable service providers to easily add indoor connectivity to buildings while building or enhancing lighting systems.

Huawei offers small cell outdoor and indoor networking solutions, which provide high integration, fast mobile broadband network construction, and diverse enterprise services. In October 2019, Huawei launched the latest 5G full-series solutions at 2019 Global Mobile Broadband Forum. The solutions portfolio includes BladeAAU, Easy Macro 3.0, BookRRU 3.0, and LampSite Sharing, as well as mmWave macro sites, pole sites, and small cells. In November 2018, Huawei signed a MoU with edotco, an integrated telecommunications service provider, in Malaysia for the implementation of digital mobile network solutions. Post this agreement, Huawei increased its market share in Italy by offering multi-operator, and multi-technology indoor and outdoor solutions based on 5G-ready small cell networks.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra.

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road, Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/small-cell-market.asp