Interventional Radiology Imaging Market: Risk of High Radiation Exposure to Limit the Use of CT Scanners

The report “Interventional Radiology Market by Product (MRI System, Ultrasound Imaging System, CT Scanner, Angiography System), Procedures (Angiography, Angioplasty, Biopsy) & Application (Cardiology, Oncology, Urology & Nephrology) – Global Forecast to 2021″, The report provides a detailed overview of the major drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, current market trends, and strategies impacting the interventional radiology imaging market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis.

The global interventional radiology imaging market is expected to reach USD 23.50 Billion by 2021 from USD 16.99 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2016 to 2021.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are rising incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, and technological advancements. The report segments this market on the basis of product, procedure, and application.

MRI system segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2016.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into angiography systems, fluoroscopy systems, CT scanners, ultrasound-imaging systems, MRI systems, and other devices (C-arm, contrast media injectors, & imaging catheter guidewires). MRI system segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2016. Technological advancements and product launches are the factors that drive this market.

The angiography segment is projected to witness the highest share in this market

Based on procedure, the interventional radiology imaging market is segmented into angiography, angioplasty, embolization, thrombolysis, vertebroplasty, nephrostomy, and other procedures (biliary drainage, fallopian tube recanalization, cholecystectomy, and carotid-cavernous fistula). The angiography segment is projected to witness the highest share in this market due to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures.

Asia segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World. Asia segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this segment is driven by various factors such as the rising incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing focus of market leaders as well as domestic players in this region.

Leading Companies

GE Healthcare (General Electric Company) (U.K.), Siemens Healthcare GmBH (Siemens AG) (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands), Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Toshiba Corporation) (Japan), Hitachi Medical Corporation (Hitachi Ltd.) (Japan), Carestream Health, Inc. (U.S.), Esaote S.p.A (Italy), Hologic, Inc. (U.S.), Fujifilm Corporation (Japan), Samsung Medison (South Korea), and Shimadzu Corporation (Japan).