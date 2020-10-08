Skimboard Market Expansion Strategies Set to Generate Substantial Revenue in the Near Future

CITY, Country, 2020-Oct-08 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Skimboard market – A report by Fact.MR

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Skimboard market. The Skimboard report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth. Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the Skimboard report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Skimboard market.

The Skimboard report considers the following years to present the overall market growth:

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2028

Key findings of the Skimboard market study:

Regional breakdown of the Skimboard market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Skimboard vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Skimboard market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Skimboard market.

Abrasion-Resistant, Water Flow Resistance, and Lightweight Features: Market Leaders Switch to Fiberglass, Rock Maple Veneer, and Wood Materials

To pace up with the growing requirements of the sports enthusiasts, market leaders are concentrating on incorporating innovative board designs to offer better grip and control. Prominent manufacturers are focusing on utilizing various components such as wood, fiberglass, and foam to cater to the needs of the amateurs and professionals and influence their purchase decisions. Notable examples include,

Victoria Skimboards, a prominent boardsport company, has developed a range of skimboards incorporated with surf traction pads, which enables users to get a better grip while skimboarding. In addition, the company is focusing on utilizing polyvinyl foam for manufacturing these boards to offer robust, lightweight and abrasion-resistant features.

Linkorskimboards, a Ukraine-based company, has focused on integrating high-density foam core in the skimboards to lower its water flow resistance and offer robust and durable features. In addition, the company is concentrating on utilizing E-fiberglass, epoxy resins, extra-light high-density PVC foam board core, and carbon fiber to develop high-quality skimboards.

DB Skimboards, a U.S.-based manufacturer of flatland skimboards is concentrating on offering eco-friendly products by utilizing bamboo for the production of skimboards. The company is also utilizing hard rock maple veneer as an important component to offer robust, stiff, and durable features. Through the incorporation of environment-friendly components during the production of skimboards, the company is focusing on attaining customer loyalty and trust pertaining to their brand.

On the basis of region, the Skimboard market study contains:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Live Streaming on Social Media: The Push to Reach a Broader Audience

Gaining customer loyalty and attention has spiked up competition among the market leaders in the industry. As companies focus on pacing ahead of their competitors in the market, they are implementing effective marketing strategies such as partnerships, and product innovations. Also, professional surfers and skimboarders are developing novel skimboards with unique features for improved skimboarding experience.

For instance, Facebook has signed a partnership with a governing body for World Surf League (WSL). In partnership, Facebook will broadcast important women’s and men’s Championship Tour (CT) events. Through this deal, the social media platform will serve as an exclusive digital home for the WSL and offer a game-changing strategy for the organization as individuals from various countries can conveniently watch these events through Facebook.

In essence, increasing viewership of skimboarding events through television and social media platforms can translate into growing popularity of the sport. As the sport steadily goes global, the market is witnessing an influx of innovative and technologically advanced products that offer enhanced performance and improved skimboarding experience. On the account of these factors, growth of the skimboard market will continue to remain positive over the coming years.

