Bank of Baroda Secures First Position in Top Performing Bank category under EASE Reforms Index Awards

Mumbai, India, 2020-Oct-13 — /EPR Network/ — Bank of Baroda, country’s third-largest public sector bank, has been recognized and awarded the `Top Performing Bank’ award. The Bank also bagged awards across four other categories. The event was organized, through a virtual conference, by the Indian Banks’ Association, Mumbai on 9th September 2020, for “Launch of Doorstep Banking Services and Declaration of EASE 2.0 Index Results”. The awards were given to the Banks for their stellar performance during the past year in gracious presence of the Honourable Finance Minister, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman.

Bank of Baroda has been ranked FIRST in the categories of “Responsible Banking” and “Deepening Financial Inclusion and Digitization”. In addition to this, the Bank has also secured the second place in ‘Governance & HR’ and third place in ‘Customer Responsiveness’ categories, which is a testament to the Bank’s commitment to imbibe best standards of banking to serve its customers and stakeholders.

On the achievement made by the Bank, Shri Sanjiv Chadha, MD & CEO, Bank of Baroda said, “EASE reforms agenda has contributed immensely towards the Bank’s journey in achieving operational efficiency in all areas of operations and helping the Bank in providing an enhanced experience to its customers. The reforms not only resulted into ease of operations to Bank’s customers but also opened new vistas for the organizational growth. The Bank became more responsive to the customers’ needs and more responsible towards serving the cause of its stakeholders.”

Shri Chadha further added, “EASE reforms helped the Bank in embarking upon the next phase of banking with higher standards”. He acknowledged the team efforts made by all the staff members of the Bank, and support received from all the customers, government and other stakeholders in making it possible for the Bank to register the flagship achievement.”

About Bank of Baroda:

Bank of Baroda (“The Bank”) established on 20th July 1908 is a State-owned banking and financial services organisation, headquartered in Vadodara (earlier known as Baroda) in Gujarat, India.

Bank of Baroda is India’s leading public sector bank with a strong domestic presence supported by self- service channels. The Bank’s distribution network includes 9,500+ branches, 13,400+ ATMs, 1,200+, self-service e-lobbies and 18,000 Business Correspondents. The Bank has a significant international presence with a network of 100 branches/offices of subsidiaries, spanning 20 countries. The Bank has wholly owned subsidiaries including BOB Financial Solutions Limited (erstwhile BOB Cards Ltd.), BOB Capital Markets and Baroda Asset Management India Ltd. Bank of Baroda also has joint ventures for life insurance viz. IndiaFirst Life Insurance Pvt. Ltd. and India Infradebt Ltd., engaged in infrastructure financing. The Bank owns 98.57% in The Nainital Bank. The Bank has also sponsored three Regional Rural Banks namely Baroda Uttar Pradesh Gramin Bank, Baroda Rajasthan Gramin Bank and Baroda Gujarat Gramin Bank.