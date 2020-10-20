Bronze Sculptures and Works on Paper by Erté and Louis Icart will be Sold Online by Neue Auctions on Saturday, Oct. 24

Beachwood, Ohio, 2020-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ — An extensive offering of sculptures and works on paper by renowned artists Erté (Russian/French, 1892-1990) and Louis Icart (French, 1888-1950), all from a private local collection, plus a smattering of additional lovely Art Deco pieces by other artists, 92 lots in all, will come up for bid in Neue Auctions’ next online sale planned for Saturday, October 24th.

Internet bidding will be provided by Liveauctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and Bidsquare.com. Phone and absentee bids will be accepted. For more information, visit www.neueauctions.com.

The auction, with an 11 am Eastern start time, is titled (appropriately enough) Icarts & Ertés. Most of the expected top lots are bronze sculptures by Erté, whose actual name is Romain de Tirtoff (Erté is from the French pronunciation of his initials). He was an artist and designer in many fields, including fashion, jewelry, graphic arts, costume design and even movie set design.

A few of the sculptures in the auction by Erté include the following:

– A pair of cold patinated and parcel gilt bronzes titled Zeus and Hera (1989), each one signed by Erté, with a foundry mark for Sevenarts, Ltd. (London), and each numbered 323/500. Zeus is 17 ½ inches tall, 28.5 pounds; Hera is 16 inches tall, 16 pounds. There is also a peacock, numbered accordingly, that’s 3 ½ inches in height (est. $4,000-$6,000).

– A bronze with hand-applied patina and polished embellishments, artist signed in the base, titled Rigoletto, with foundry marks for Chalk & Vermillion and Sevenarts, numbered 37 of 375, 20 inches tall by 18 inches wide and weighing 35 ½ pounds (est. $3,000-$5,000).

– A cold painted and parcel silver gilt bronze titled L’Amour (1985), with a foundry mark for Fine Art Acquisitions, #132/375, 20 ½ inches tall, 9 ½ pounds (est. $1,000-$2,000).

The works on paper by Erté will be led by a pair of gouache on paper paintings titled Two Robot Costumes for Theatre, both of them signed lower right in ink and framed together. Each work is 12 inches by 9 inches; as framed, the lot measures 21 inches by 29 inches (est. 2,000-$4,000).

Other works on paper by Erté will include two serigraphs on paper, both signed in pencil lower right and both copyrighted in 1979 by Circle Fine Art Editions. One, titled The Golden Cloak (#120/300), is matted and framed to a size of 34 ½ inches by 26 inches (est. $500-$800). The other, titled Fall, is an artist proof (#38/60), 37 ½ inches by 31 inches framed (est. $400-$800).

Not as numerous, but no less important, are the artworks in the sale from Louis Icart, the famous French painter, graphic artist and illustrator. He was best known for his etchings and fashion sketches, which became wildly popular during the Art Deco era of the 1920s and ‘30s. Icart made over 500 engravings and illustrated more than 30 books. His art is coveted by collectors.

There’s just one sculpture by Icart in the auction. It’s a cold patinated bronze titled Illusions (1986), artist signed and numbered (#61/35), with a foundry mark for the Rosenberg Fine Art Corporation, 20 ½ inches tall by 6 inches wide and weighing 13 pounds (est. $800-$1,200).

The rest of the Icarts are works on paper, headlined by a drypoint and aquatint etching titled Thoroughbreds (or “Pur-Sang”), done with hand-coloring in 1938 and signed in pencil lower left (est. $2,000-$4,000). The 17 ¾ inch by 34 inch (sight) piece is copyrighted, matted and framed.

Other Icart offerings include a 1934 etching and aquatint with hand-coloring titled Leda and the Swan (est. $1,000-$2,000); a 1929 etching and aquatint titled Apache Dancer (est. $500-$800); a 1936 etching and aquatint titled Guardians, Berger et Bergere (est. $500-$1,000); and a 1948 aquatint titled Springtime Promenade (est. $500-$1,000). All are signed by Icart and framed.

Additional bronze sculptures in the auction, not from Erté or Icart, include a pair of works after Demetre Chiparus (Romanian/French, 1886-1947), both titled Chryselephantine Dancer (each one est. $1,000-$2,000); a sculpture by Sandro De Bruno titled Pandora (est. $800-$1,200); a bronze by Angelo Basso (Italian, b. 1943), titled Wave Dancer (est. $600-$800); and pieces from J.B. Hirsch, the New York-based company that has been producing bronze creations since 1907.

Daily gallery previews will be held Monday through Friday, October 19th through 23rd, from 9-5 Eastern time. COVID-19 protocols will be observed, with masks and social distancing required.

Neue Auctions has two more major online-only auctions planned for 2020. The first will be held on Saturday, November 28th, at 11 am and is titled Coach Me If You Can. Featured (just in time for the holidays) will be more than 200 pristine Coach bags, wallets, wristlets and more, all from a single collection and never once used. Each piece still has the original sales tag and packaging.

Then, on Saturday, December 5th, also at 11 am Eastern time, a Pretty Little Things auction will be held, packed with gems, watches and smalls. Items will include period Art Deco diamond jewelry, a collection of antique car mascots, antique toys, trains, Buddy L trucks, vintage Steiff stuffed animals, a collection of men’s watches, antique Native American jewelry, sterling silver, small scale decorative arts, works on paper, paintings and sculpture – all perfect for gift giving.

Neue Auctions invites everyone to be added to its email list to receive notifications and information regarding all current and future sales. To learn more about Neue Auctions and the Saturday, October 24th Icarts & Ertés auction at 11 am Eastern time, online-only, please visit www.neueauctions.com. Updates are posted frequently.

About Neue Auctions:

Neue Auctions provides a bespoke experience for sellers and buyers, with items presented fully guaranteed and vetted, and combines regular online auctions with selected art exhibitions and educational opportunities. Offering consignment services for single items, estates and corporate collections, the firm assists clients in the complicated process of settling estates and general downsizing, working with private individuals, trusts, estates, museums, banks and attorneys. Neue Auctions continues the long-standing history and tradition of art collecting in Cleveland by bringing fine works of art to the market for sale, encouraging the current and next generation of collectors. Neue Auctions is accepting consignments for future sales. For purchases or inquiries about consigning, please call 216-245-6707; or send an email to cynthia@neueauctions.com. To learn more about Neue Auctions, please visit www.neueauctions.com.

Media Contact:

Cynthia Maciejewski

Neue Auctions

23533 Mercantile Rd. #119

Beachwood, OH 44122 (USA)

216-245-6707

cynthia@neueauctions.com