Education and Learning Analytics Market vendors by Size, Share & growth strategies – 2024 | MarketsandMarkets

Northbrook, IL 60062, USA, 2020-Oct-20 —According to a research report “Education and Learning Analytics Market by Application (Performance Management, Curriculum Development and Intervention Management, and People Acquisition and Retention), Component, Deployment, End User, and Region – Global Forecast to 2024″, The global education and learning analytics market size is expected to grow from USD 3.1 billion in 2019 to USD 8.2 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.5% during the forecast period. The key factors driving the education and learning analytics industry include the rising need for data-driven decisions to improve the quality of education and growing technological investments in education sector.

Browse 102 market data Tables and 45 Figures spread through 176 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Education and Learning Analytics Market– Global Forecast to 2024″

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=219923528

North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is expected to account for the largest market size in the global education and learning analytics market during the forecast period. It is the most advanced region in terms of the adoption of technology and Information Technology (IT) infrastructure. The presence of key education and learning analytics vendors, as well as the widespread awareness about these solutions is further expected to contribute to the growth of the largest market size during the forecast period.

Market Players

The education and learning analytics market comprises major solution providers, such as IBM (US), TIBCO (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), SAS Institute (US), Tableau Software (US), MicroStrategy (US), Alteryx (US), Qlik (US), SABA Software (US), Blackboard (US), Schoology (US), Latitude CG (US), Watershed Systems (US), Yellowfin (ýAustralia), BrightBytes (US), Certica Solutions (US), Civitas Learning (US), InetSoft (US), Zogo Technologies LLC (US), Ellucian (US), Hobsons (US), and D2L (Canada). The study includes in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the education and learning analytics industry with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Speak To Expert Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=219923528

IBM (US) is among the leaders in the education and learning analytics market with a global presence. The company has a balanced growth strategy in the market, including strategic alliances with the key education technology solution providers and niche players diversifying IBM’s education and learning analytics product portfolio and increasing the company’s market reach. For instance, in June 2018, IBM partnered with Scholastic and Edmodo to integrate the 2 companies’ technologies with IBM’s Watson Education platform. Scholastic, a multinational publishing, education, and media company, would make available media, articles, and nonfiction content from its Scholastic Go and ScienceFlix libraries to IBM’s Watson Education platform, which would use machine learning to provide recommendations according to individual students’ abilities and curricular needs. Moreover, IBM and Edmodo, an educational technology company offering a communication, collaboration, and coaching platform to K-12 schools and teachers, would jointly develop a new tool using Edmodo’s AskMo search engine and IBM Watson Classroom’s Cognitive Library. The new tool would recommend educational content and resources aligned with students’ grade levels, ages, and interests. Furthermore, strong product innovation capabilities and focus on high-growth strategic opportunities would help the company to expand its market presence.

Oracle (US) is another prominent player in the education and learning analytics market. Oracle offers Business Intelligence application in the education and learning analytics domain that helps academic institutions effectively manage student information, improve operations, and achieve institutional excellence. The new product launch is the major development strategy for the company in education and learning analytics space. In November 2017, Oracle announced the latest release of its Oracle Student Cloud suite of products facilitating education institutes to provide a comprehensive experience to students throughout their education lifecycle.

Get 10% Customization Research Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=219923528

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra.

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road,

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/learning-analytics-market.asp