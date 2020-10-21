Noranda Service Centre Reaches New Milestone

Mirrabooka, WA, 2020-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ — The team at Noranda Service Centre have reached a new milestone, having become Mirrabooka’s leading mechanic for all your car servicing needs.

The family-owned centre, which also serves surrounding areas including Noranda, Morley, Yokine and Dianella, is quickly becoming a trusted one-stop service shop for car repairs and servicing.

The Noranda Service Centre team is skilled in dealing with all makes and models, log look servicing, keeping manufacturer’s warranties, air con repairs, tyres and balancing, as well as more complex jobs such as brake and clutch repairs. They are also adapt at fleet work, breakdowns and wrong fuel rescue (Mirrabooka/Dianella area), and auto electrical.

Conveniently located in the heart of Mirrabooka, the workshop is led by owners Adrian and Anne, who took over the business from the previous owners in 2005 and have recently moved from BP Noranda to the current location.

Customers are well looked after when booking their vehicles at the modern workshop. The skilled mechanics at Noranda Service Centre are fully accredited, equipped with a wealth of automotive knowledge, and a combined 35 years of mechanical experience.

Noranda Service Centre owner Adrian, has more than 24 years of industry experience, having during his career worked on a range of vehicles including passenger cars, small transit vans, caravans, trailers and 4×4 vehicles.

“There is not much we haven’t seen come through our workshop before,” commented Adrian. “With good old-fashioned values, we treat all customers as part of the family, and they will be well looked after when booking a vehicle at our workshop.”

Becoming the leading mechanic in the region is not only backed up by their actions but from customer testimonials, too. Dean Blanchard commented: “Adrian and his team are fantastic.

“They have been amazing in meeting my business’s needs. Attention to detail, quick turnarounds so essential for me, honest and useful feedback, expertise with a range of vehicle types and my life has changed for the better knowing he is simply a phone call away.”

Another client, Luke Reed, commented: “My car needed a service and was booked in very promptly and returned within a day. I needed a few replacement parts, which was understandable as it’s a little older. The prices were fair and reasonable for both parties. Along with the great attitude of staff, a pleasant experience all round.”

For more information about Noranda Service Centre visit https://mechanicsnoranda.com.au/. For questions about their services, or to book an appointment, call: (08) 9376 1155 or email: nor_serv@bigpond.net.au.