Bruneau & Co.’s October 31st Fall Fine Art & Antiques Auction has Fine Art, Asian Arts, Furniture

Cranston, RI, 2020-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ — A live and online Fall Fine Art & Antiques auction packed with 533 lots of fine art, Asian arts, furniture and more is slated for Saturday, October 31st, at 10 am Eastern time by Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers. Limited in-house seating is by appointment only, just for active bidders in the Bruneau & Co. gallery at 63 Fourth Avenue. To reserve a seat, call 401-533-9980.

The live, in-house bidding will involve mask requirements, social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols, per strict CDC and Rhode Island state guidelines. Otherwise, folks can bid online via LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com, Bidsquare.com, bidLIVE.Bruneauandco.com and the mobile app “Bruneau & Co.” on iTunes or GooglePlay. Phone and absentee bids also accepted.

“This auction is literally packed,” said Bruneau & Co. president Kevin Bruneau. “It’s one of our largest antique catalogs ever, with well over 500 lots in total. The sale certainly offers something for everyone. My favorite piece is the doughnut sign. It’s a rare bird for serious sign collectors.”

He’s referring to the Downyflake Doughnuts porcelain storefront sign, made circa 1940 and a hard-to-find piece of Boston history and advertising collecting. Impressive at 10 feet 10 inches long, the sign is made from individually rolled iron letters mounted to an iron C-channel support reading “Downyflake Doughnuts”. Founded in 1931, there were 36 franchised Downyflake Doughnut shops in eastern Massachusetts until 1965. The sign should command $800-$1,200.

“I couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate Halloween than with an auction,” said Travis Landry, a Bruneau & Co. auctioneer. One of my favorite things about Asian arts is you never truly know the value of something. It’s the category with the most wild cards. It’ll be interesting to see what the cider jug and large Republic Period vase sell for. Both are excellent examples.”

The 18th or 19th century Chinese Export famille rose porcelain cider jug, 15 ½ inches tall and 10 inches in diameter, is decorated with a hunting scene in a central cartouche, surrounded by flowers, gilded tendril designs and two cartouches of European landscape scenes towards the mouth. The lid is topped with a flower shaped finial and orange Fitzhugh accents throughout. The jug’s bottom rosewood base shows a Sotheby’s tag (est. $1,500-$2,500).

The 20th century Chinese Republic Period vase is baluster form, decorated with applied dragons and foo beast handles over images of a phoenix and dragon behind large roses with calligraphy and chop marks to the back. The 23 ¾ inch tall vase, from the collection of an Uxbridge, Massachusetts gentleman, is expected to change hands for $200-$300.

The fine art category is plentiful and includes these paintings by noted, listed artists:

– A watercolor on paper by George Copeland Ault (N.Y./Ohio/England, 1891-1948), titled White and Yellow: Provincetown, an architectural depiction of white houses in a neighborhood on Cape Cod, 10 ¼ inches by 14 inches (sight) signed “Burnett” and with two Rockport Art Association labels fixed on verso (est. $1,500-$2,500).

– An oil on canvas portrait of a young maiden dressed in red, feeding two lambs at her sides, by Eugene Joseph Lejeune (French, 1818-1897), signed “Eug. Lejeune” lower right-hand corner, 15 ½ inches by 11 ½ inches (sight, less frame), with an original label from Roger King Gallery of Fine Art on verso (est. $1,000-$1,500).

– A fine oil on board Impressionist windblown coastal seascape by Walter Brightwell, Jr. (Maine, 1919-2005), depicting a blonde woman standing on a rockery with waves crashing around her and staring out to sea, 14 inches by 30 inches (board size, less frame), signed “Brightwell” in corner (est. 1,000-$1,500).

One other item worth mentioning is a circa 1940 game of chance slot machine, made in America, a one-cent cigarette trade stimulator with a wood veneer case, 18 inches tall by 11 inches wide and made from wood and metal, having mechanicals numbered “JR 1608”, an interior with label “18962” and wood case impressed “137” (est. $600-$900).

Previews will be held on Thursday and Friday, October 29th and 30th, from 9 am-4 pm Eastern time, by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call 401-533-9980. Masks are required.

Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers will be holding a major Modern & Contemporary Art Auction on Monday, November 30th, also online and with limited available gallery seating just for serious bidders. Again, masks, social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Bruneau & Co. will be accepting consignments for this auction through Monday, November 9th.

Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers is always accepting quality consignments for future auctions, with commissions as low as zero percent. Now would be a perfect time to clean out your attic. To contact Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers about consigning a single piece or an entire collection, you may send an e-mail to info@bruneauandco.com. Or, you can phone them at 401-533-9980.

To learn more about Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers and the live and online Fall Fine Art & Antiques Auction planned for Oct. 31st, visit www.bruneauandco.com. Updates are posted often.

About Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers:

Established in 2015 by owner Kevin Bruneau, Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers is an energetic and young auction house built on the backbone of over fifty years of combined experience in the antiques and auction world. Bruneau & Co. believes in bridging the gap between antique and contemporary utilizing modern day methods to market history in a fast-paced, ever-changing world. We take pride in orchestrating specialty and single owner catalogs giving proper and factual representation of any and all “cool” items of value. As a multifaceted company our expertise goes beyond the traditional antique; we follow market trends and bring to light what the public calls for. From its beginning, Bruneau & Co. has been partnered with Altered Reality Entertainment, parent company of Rhode Island Comic Con in organizing toy, comic, and collectible auctions bringing Pop Culture to a live auction environment. Our focus on emerging markets extends to contemporary and urban art, modern design, and Asian arts. To learn more, visit www.bruneauandco.com.