AYN InfoTech come up with a new solution for the Healthcare industry

Pune, India, 2020-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ — According to Meticulous Research, the healthcare IT market is expected to grow at 13.8% CAGR between 2019 and 2027, to reach a value of $511 billion.

AYN InfoTech offers customized healthcare solutions that focus on improving healthcare facilities and enhance the patient-centric approach. With detailed analysis, they designed Cedar Healthcare with the sole purpose of enhancing services by leveraging new technologies in the healthcare sector.

Cedar Healthcare Software helps to manage and retrieve health records, allows patients to share it directly with other healthcare users. It enables doctors to document the consultation directly on the patient’s health record, which creates a more personalized experience for patients.

The Healthcare system enables a patient-centric approach & value-based care, to enhance the quality of care. It provides organized data in chronological order to users to simplify the diagnosis process. It stores and manages medical data, provides instant real-time insights and updates regarding medical records, analyses data to prevent duplicate and incorrect medical data entry, helps and transfers medical reports among healthcare users securely.

Benefits of Cedar Healthcare Software

Cedar healthcare software plays a vital role in the healthcare industry. It makes medical data accessible from anywhere and at any time. It reduces medical diagnosis errors caused mainly due to the unavailability of medical data. Also, it helps to identify hereditary diseases and disease patterns exhibited in a family. It reduces fraudulent insurance claims and notifies patients when they are eligible for any insurance claims.

Features of Cedar Healthcare

1. Electronic Health Record (EHR)

AYN InfoTech has integrated HIPAA Compliant – Electronic Health Record (EHR) with Cedar Healthcare Software to organize patient medical history and information securely. This feature enables doctors to diagnose diseases faster, which leads to maximizing clinical productivity and staying updated with a patient’s medical history for excellent medical care. EHR software includes robust network architecture, secure database management, comprehensive charting management feature and attractive Graphical User Interface (GUI) in desktop and mobile devices for better user experience.

2. E-Prescription (eRx)

They have programmed and implemented E-prescribing (eRx) to secure transmission of E-Prescription and medical test requests between healthcare providers, pharmacies, imaging centers and transaction hubs. Cedar Healthcare uses HIPAA-compliant messaging standards for editing, renewing, ordering, confirming and updating any E-Prescription in real-time.

3. Health Information Exchange (HIE)

Cedar healthcare is feature-rich and built with powerful Health Information Exchange(HIE), which offers the flexibility of integrating with the latest electronic healthcare information available to exchange medical data. Cedar Healthcare enables real-time sharing of patient medical data amongst various healthcare networks. Cedar Healthcare software has integrated Electronic Health (EHR software), E-prescription (eRx), pharmacies, imaging centers and medical insurance with IoT devices to improve care coordination.

4. Blockchain Security

Cedar Healthcare is built on Blockchain technology, which is the only commercially available platform that combines on-chain big data, HIPAA, NIST and GDPR compliance. Blockchain captures transaction records on blocks using a distributed ledger. It has incredible security benefits and it is reductant against manipulation. All transactions that happen on the Blockchain are dated and time-stamped.

5. Online Billing and Insurance Claim

Cedar healthcare integrates Electronic health (EHR) with the billing system and Insurance firms. The billing platform has features like electronic charting, accurate billing, and intuitive billing analytics for a faster billing process. As most patients do not claim insurance, Cedar Healthcare has a feature to verify insurance eligibility. Cedar healthcare notifies patients once they are eligible for insurance claims.

6. Telemedicine and Telehealth

Cedar healthcare offers telemedicine services and telehealth services to deliver online medical consultation, education and training remotely for improving the quality of care. AYN InfoTech’s developers have designed a robust HD video conferencing tool for online consultation, doctor’s appointments, and physician-to-physician consultations. Cedar Healthcare synchronizes telemedicine with online screen sharing, audio/video recording, interactive voice response (IVR) and file sharing. Secure integration of messaging and encrypted file transfer protocol to EHR, as well as other medical data like medical reports, prescription and teleradiology images, make Cedar Healthcare a compelling platform.

About AYN InfoTech

AYN InfoTech Limited is an independent, leading IT firm specialized in the emerging digital transformation as well as efficient Enterprise business applications (CRM, ERP, CBS, Healthcare) implementations, ranging from mid – to large-sized private- and public-sector organizations globally. AYN InfoTech is certified with ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27031:2011, CMMi Level 3 and HIPAA compliant. We work on innovative ideas by leveraging technologies like AI, Blockchain, and IoT to provide excellent products and services.

Our services are customer-centric and deal with the client’s business transformation objectives by transforming its people, processes, and technology by adapting to unique methodology.

Our business ethics and operations are guided by our vision to be the most customer-centric and valued Information Technology brand in the Industry.

