EMEA 3D CBCT Market: Rising Incidence of Dental Disorders and Growing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry

The growing number of dentists is one of the major drivers for the growth of the dental CBCT market in this region. This increase, along with the subsequent establishment of new clinics and rising government spending on healthcare, has contributed to a growing demand for dental equipment like CBCT systems.

EMEA 3D cone beam computed tomography systems market is valued at 178.4 Million in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period, to reach to USD 300.4 Million by 2023.

This report analyzes the EMEA 3D CBCT systems market by application, end user, and region. Based on application, the market is broadly segmented into dental and non-dental applications. The dental application segment accounted for the largest share of the EMEA 3D CBCT systems market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rapidly growing geriatric population, increase in the prevalence of dental diseases/conditions, low radiation exposure from CBCT compared to conventional analog X-rays, growing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and growing medical tourism for dental services.

By type, the dental application segment is further subsegmented into implantology, oral and maxillofacial surgery, orthodontics, endodontics, and other dental applications. The non-dental applications segment is subsegmented into ENT and radiology. The implantology segment accounted for the largest share of the dental application market. The ability of CBCT to provide greater accuracy in measurements at lower radiation doses has made it the preferred option in implant dentistry. The growing Dental Implants market and increase in the number of vendors offering CBCT units are also key drivers for this market segment.

Even though the market is expected to grow at a high CAGR, the high cost of 3D CBCT system in addition to the lack of favorable reimbursement, is negatively impacting the adoption of new and advanced technologies in the market.

Region Covered in EMEA 3D CBCT Market

Geographically, the EMEA 3D CBCT systems market is segmented into Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Europe holds the largest share of this market in 2017. Compared to the Middle East and Africa, Europe has various additional advantages such as investment initiatives by local governments and the presence of high-quality infrastructure for clinical and laboratory research. However, Europe is highly regulated with stringent and time-consuming approval processes that are expected to inhibit the growth of the EMEA 3D CBCT systems market in Europe up to some extent.

Key Players in Cone Beam CT Systems Market

Some of the prominent players in the EMEA 3D CBCT systems market include Danaher Corporation (US), DENTSPLY SIRONA (US), Carestream Dental (US), Planmeca Group (Finland), VATECH (South Korea), CEFLA (Italy), J. MORITA CORPORATION (Japan), ACTEON GROUP (France), Asahi Roentgen (Japan), and Genoray (South Korea).