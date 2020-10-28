Blood Group Typing Market: Increasing Demand for Blood Typing in Forensic Science at 9.8%

Illinois, United Stares, 2020-Oct-28 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a new market research report “Blood Group Typing Market by Product (Consumable (Anti-sera), Instrument, Service), Test Type (ABO, Antigen, Antibody Screening, Cross Matching, HLA), Technique (Assay, PCR, Microarray, Massively Parallel Sequencing), End User – Global Forecast to 2021” published by MarketsandMarkets™, the blood typing market is projected to reach USD 3.12 Billion by 2021 from USD 1.95 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 9.8%.

Browse 68 market data Tables and 69 Figures spread through 146 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Blood Group Typing Market”

The Blood Group Typing Market is projected to reach USD 3.12 Billion by 2021 from USD 1.95 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 9.8%. The major factors driving the growth of this market are the increasing demand for blood and blood products, growing number of road accidents and trauma cases that necessitate blood transfusion, need for blood grouping during prenatal testing, and increasing usage of blood group typing in forensic sciences.

The Blood Group Typing Market is segmented based on product & service, technique, test type, end user, and region. On the basis of product & service, the market is segmented into consumables, instruments, and services. The consumables segment is further divided into antisera reagents, anti-human globulin reagents, red blood cells reagents, and blood bank saline. The consumables segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increase in blood donation rates and major surgical procedures (including organ transplant procedures) are the key factors driving the growth of this segment.

Download PDF Brochure @

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=72074095

Techniques:

By technique, the blood typing market is classified into PCR-based and microarray techniques, assay-based techniques, massively parallel sequencing, and other techniques. The PCR-based and microarray techniques segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share and high growth of this segment can be attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing R&D activities focused on understanding the molecular basis of blood and antibody-antigen interactions.

Test Type:

By test type, the Blood Group Typing Market is classified antibody screening, HLA typing, cross-matching tests, ABO blood tests, and antigen typing. The antibody screening segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of blood typing market segment is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders and growing demand for the early diagnosis of diseases.

Based on end user, the market is classified into hospitals, blood banks, clinical laboratories, and other end users. The hospitals end-user segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing awareness on blood donations and their importance, rising number of blood donations, and growing requirement of blood in surgical treatments.

Regional Growth Analysis:

On the basis of region, North America accounted for the largest share of the blood typing market in 2016. However, the Asian market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence and incidence rate of chronic disorders in Asia provides growth opportunities for players in the market. Key players are focusing on strategies such as product launches and acquisitions to strengthen their foothold in the blood typing market.

Request Sample Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=72074095

Key players in the Blood Group Typing Market include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Grifols, S.A. (Spain), Immucor, Inc. (U.S.), Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Inc. (U.S.), and Quotient, Ltd. (U.S.).