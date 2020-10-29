Decoquinate-Based Products Market Insights | Global Demand and Trends analysis | Forecast To 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct. 29, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Decoquinate-Based Products Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Decoquinate (ethyl 6-decoxy-7-ethoxy-4-oxo-1H-quinoline-3-carboxylate) is an antiprotozoal agent. It acts against coccidia parasites and is thus known as a coccidiostat. Decoquinate-based products are majorly used in veterinary medicine. The global decoquinate-based products market is segmented on the basis of type of formulation, and geography. Decoquinate acts on the sporozoite stage of a coccidian parasite’s lifecycle. The sporozoite can penetrate the host’s intestinal call and prevents their further development, which necessitates the use of antiprotozoal substances. Decoquinate has low toxicity and is administered orally to a wide range of mammalian and avian species.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players of global decoquinate-based products market are Alpharma, Pfizer Inc., 3 nitro, ChlorMax, Albac, Lincomusin, Laboratories Biove’s acti decocci and lacto decocci, Sogeval Laboratories Rumicox, Pharmacia & Upjihn Company’s Lincomix and Qualian’s Ucamix V decoquinate.

Growth Analysis:

Various studies conducted on decoquinate-based products suggest that the drug is readily tolerated by several target species including cattle and lambs. On the other hand, studies conducted on rats and dogs showed minor changes in food consumption, feed conversion, subdued behavior, and changes in body weight and organ weight. In conclusion, though there may be a minor risk posed by decoquinate-based products, the protection it provides against coccidian parasites comfortably outweighs it.

On the basis of type of formulation, the global decoquinate-based products market is segmented into powder, tablet, and nanoparticles and so on. “Powdered decoquinate” dominates the global decoquinate-based products industry owing to its ease of usage. Powdered decoquinate-based products can easily be added to animal feed, which also helps the drug get absorbed into the animal’s body at a rapid rate.

However, nanoscale decoquinate-based products comprise the fastest growing segment of the global decoquinate-based products market due to the added advantages nanoparticles provide over powders. The smaller size of nanoparticles means they can be absorbed into the animal’s body even quicker than powders. The increased overall surface area of nanoscale decoquinate-based products also means they are more reactive and more likely to encounter a coccidian parasite.

Regional Insight:

North America and Europe currently dominate the global decoquinate-based products market due to the strong economic conditions and the large population of cattle in these regions. The Europe market for decoquinate-based products is driven by the rising demand from Switzerland which is known for its large dairy industry. Additionally, several governments in North America and Europe have also set up regulatory agencies which have also been instrumental in the growth of the global decoquinate-based products market. These government bodies provide funds for developing novel veterinary biologics and animal health products such as antibodies, vaccines, diagnostic kits which are used for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of infectious diseases in animals.

The Asia Pacific market for decoquinate-based products is also growing rapidly due to the increasing awareness about the benefits of decoquinate among cattle and poultry breeders.

