Digital Pathology Market Share, Status and Future Forecasts to 2025

The global Digital Pathology Market is predicted to witness substantial growth in the coming years due to increasing need to improve the existing diagnostics imaging measures and reduce the cost of traditional diagnostics. Digital pathology is a powerful image-based environment for data acquisition and interpretation of examined data obtained from the slide. It is majorly used in healthcare applications and life sciences.

Some of the major objectives of this report:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Digital Pathology Market. To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Digital Pathology Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc. To provide historical and forecast revenue of the Digital Pathology Market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World. Country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective. To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments. To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market. Track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Digital Pathology Market.

Currently, digital pathology is indispensable to gain a wide popularity since it greatly assists the healthcare professionals in diagnosis and treatment, specifically supports the education domain, used widely in research and development of large number of drugs, and also it is an important tool for human laboratory practice on the global scale. It delivers improved analysis that helps physicians and experts in decision making, speedy access to emergency cases, and data storage for future predictive analysis, offers live zooming option with multiple angle views, enable team annotation for slides, and reduce errors or misidentification.

The key drivers of the digital pathology market include increasing awareness of digital pathology across the globe and growing adoption, rising technological enhancement in the analysis software, increasing prevalence of cancer, high efficiency of pathological assessment, increased workload of pathologists, and delivery of superior results. However, strict regulations and significant cost of the systems are few restraining factors in the digital pathology industry.

Increasing focus on improving the efficiency of workflow and adoption of quicker diagnostic tools for chronic disorders is trending in the digital pathology market. Nonetheless, digital pathology has several advantages over the traditional techniques, which is expected to offer lucrative opportunity for various applications.

With an aim of improving digital pathology services, Neuberg Diagnostics, a prominent player in the industry merged with OptraSCAN Inc. US, for the introduction of ‘Neuberg DIGIPATH by OptraSCAN Inc’. With a highly proficient team based in UAE, India, and South Africa, this venture offers solution for digitized tissue slides and tele-pathology demanded by medical institutes, hospitals, and the physicians.

Moreover, since the digital pathology domain is gaining momentum in India, the associated instruments are significantly priced, making it difficult for the customers to purchase. But the services offered by this merger are predicted to support pathologists and private hospitals in terms of better-quality scanner, telepathology software platform, image management tools, along with Neuberg’s histopathology network.

The leading players are OLYMPUS CORPORATION, Sectra AB, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Mikroscan Technologies, Inc., Leica Biosystems Imaging Inc., GE Healthcare, Inspirata, and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

