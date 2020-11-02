At a CAGR of 8.9% – Protein Crystallization and Crystallography Market 1.7 billion by 2025

PUNE, India, 2020-Nov-02 — /EPR Network/ —

The study involved two major activities in estimating the current size of the protein crystallization and crystallography market. Exhaustive research was conducted to collect information on the market as well as its peer and parent markets. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing estimates with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Revenue-based estimation approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. After that, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate the size of the segments and subsegments.

According MarketsandMarkets Research – The Global Protein Crystallization and Crystallography Market size is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2025 from USD 1.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

The Key Factors Who will Drives the Market Growth?

Increasing demand for protein therapeutics

Technological advancements

Increasing focus on miniaturization

Emerging markets

Protein Crystallization & Crystallography Market and Top technologies :

X-ray crystallography

NMR Spectroscopy

Cryo-Electron Microscopy

X-ray crystallography – XRC is a widely used technology for protein analysis and provides data on protein structures at the atomic level, which serves to provide a greater understanding of protein function in terms of their interaction with other molecules, the ability to undergo conformational changes and to perform catalysis in the presence of enzymes. The components used during X-ray crystallographic analysis include protein crystals, X-ray generators, and electronic X-ray detectors

Market Segmentation in Depth:

By product and service, the consumables segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.

On the basis of product and service, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the protein crystallization market in 2019. This can be attributed to a large number of reagent kits and microplates used in proteomics research and the increasing demand for miniature screening plates in automated liquid handlers.

By end user, the pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.

The pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the protein crystallography market in 2019. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for protein-based drugs and the increasing demand for biologics in various application areas.

Geographical Scenario:

The protein crystallization market is divided into five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the global market, followed by Europe. The growth in this market can be attributed to the increasing investments in the development of structure-based drug designs, growing academic and government investments in genomics and proteomics research, and the rising demand for high-quality research tools.

Key Market Players:

The major companies in the protein crystallization and crystallography market are Rigaku Corporation (Japan), Hampton Research (US), Jena Bioscience GmbH (Germany), and Bruker Corporation (US).

Rigaku Corporation (Japan) is the leading player in the global protein crystallography market. Due to its wide portfolio of protein crystallization instruments, software, and accessories, the company has a strong presence in the APAC and distribution networks and subsidiaries in Europe and the US. To maintain its leadership position, the company has adopted inorganic strategies such as partnerships with firms such as Merck to develop lab consumables based on the crystalline sponge technology.