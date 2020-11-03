CashCo Pawn Shop Announces Sponsorship for 10th Annual Salute to Service Event

SAN DIEGO, CA, 2020-Nov-03 — /EPR Network/ — CashCo Pawn Shop, dedicated to serving the financial needs of the community through pawning, buying, selling and appraising, announces its sponsorship for the 10th Annual Salute to Service Event with a $2,500 donation. Proceeds will benefit local military families in time for Veterans Day.

Each year, NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 host the Salute to Service Festival to celebrate local military families and veterans on board the USS Midway Museum on Veterans Day. This year, to meet the challenges of the pandemic, the 10th Annual Salute to Service Event partnered with Lincoln Military Housing to provide care packages to 100 local military families. CashCo donated Ralphs & Food 4 Less gift cards valued at $2,500 to include in the care packages.

“Giving back has always been at the forefront of our core values,” said Moris Adato, president of CashCo Pawn Shop and member of the California Pawnbrokers Association board of directors. “Military families are such an important part of our community, and they deserve our support now more than ever.”

The care packages will be distributed on Nov. 7.

