US-Capital-Global’s International COVID-19 Relief Efforts Featured in The Secured Lender Magazine

San Francisco, USA, 2020-Nov-03 — /EPR Network/ — US Capital Global has been featured in the September 2020 issue of the Secured Finance Network’s monthly magazine, The Secured Lender,in an article titled “SFNet Members Respond to those in Need During COVID-19.” The article, authored by Brian Resutek, shines a spotlight on a handful of finance firms devoting significant time and funding to aid vulnerable communities affected by the COVID-19 fallout.

Highlighting US Capital Global as one such firm, Resutek focuses on the firm’s work with its affiliated nonprofit, Braj Bhumi Group, which has significantly increased its engagement with rural Indian communities deeply affected by the ongoing pandemic, especially the decimation of local economies leading to food shortages.

Headquartered in San Francisco, US Capital Global is a global private financial group with an established track record in investment banking, asset management, investment management, and capital formation services. The firm provides sophisticated debt, equity, and investment products to lower middle market companies and investors, using the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation.

Braj Bhumi Group has been serving rural communities in India through the distribution of food, clothes, and medicine for over a decade, with a particular focus on the rural area of Braj in Uttar Pradesh, which includes the world-renowned cultural heritage town of Vrindavan. The sudden and heavily enforced lockdown in India brought the local economy to its knees and left the town’s most vulnerable residents, including some 20,000 elderly widows, near starvation.

“The lockdown in India has been very different to that in the United States,” said Charles Towle, Managing Partner at US Capital Global. “The movement of citizens is strictly limited and closely policed in certain zones, which means you need expertise with your local ground team for your effort to work. Additionally, the only way to get resources to the villages and temples is to understand the government regulations and protocols. Thankfully, we have this local expertise with Braj Bhumi Group. It has been deeply rewarding to be a small part of the global effort of supporting one another during this global crisis, and I’m thankful to Brian Resutek and The Secured Lender for featuring this philanthropic project.”

About the Secured Finance Network:

The hub of a vibrant financial networking community, the Secured Finance Network (“SFNet”) operates as an essential resource for all organizations and professionals who deliver and enable secured finance to businesses. Providing both large-scale and intimate networking opportunities, hard-to-come-by industry data, and a range of training programs, SFNet anticipates and responds to the needs of the multifaceted secured finance community, while its monthly magazine, The Secured Lender, shares the insights of top industry leaders. www.sfnet.com

About US Capital Global:

Established in 1998, US Capital Global leverages the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation to provide sophisticated debt, equity, and investment products to lower middle market companies and investors. The US Capital Global group manages direct investment funds and provides wealth management and capital raise services through its affiliates, including US Capital Global Investment Management LLC, US Capital Global Wealth Management LLC, and its FINRA-member, SEC-registered broker-dealer, US Capital Global Securities LLC. The group collaborates closely with its peers in professional banking and investment advisory. www.uscapglobal.com

