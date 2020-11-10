Xpert gets you to learn from the Top Interior Designers for FREE!

Kochi, India, 2020-Nov-10 — /EPR Network/ — In today’s world, the scope of interior designing has become much more competitive. It’s important to have an early exposure to this industry not only by means of education but practical knowledge is much more important. A study conducted by the G2R research team shows that 67% of students use mobile devices for learning. With around 6.81% of the students pursuing higher studies in interior design, there is a need to expose these growing interior designers to the real world.

Who would be a better fit for this than the top interior designers themselves. If we had said this a few years back, it was just an impossible task. But not anymore. We present to you the first ever social learning app, Xpert where you get to learn from the best, that too free of cost. You will find the top interior designers around the world from Kelly Hoppen, Peter Marino, Philippe Starck to Sussanne Khan on this platform. As said by Roy T. Bennett, “Some things cannot be taught, they must be experienced. You never learn the most valuable lessons in life until you go through your own journey”. Xpert is a platform where you can find these famous interior designers sharing their experiences, all about interior designing, their career and much more that will go a long way in building your career in this industry.

Xpert is a learning app that helps you to learn from the best. We do not have regular online classes but rather offer you to experience much more than the regular lectures and assignments. We have the world’s top experts of more than 120 professions who share their experiences, views, advice and techniques. All delivered in the form of videos, interviews, podcasts or even answered to you directly over chat.