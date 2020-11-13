Loway Switzerland announces the release of QueueMetrics call center suite version 20.11

Stabio, Switzerland, 2020-Nov-13 — /EPR Network/ — Loway SA, a leading provider of solutions for call-centers based on Asterisk PBX technology, is glad to announce the immediate availability of the new version of its contact-centre monitoring and reporting suite QueueMetrics.

QueueMetrics collects data from your PBX and lets you track agent productivity, payrolls, targets, conversion rates, ACD, IVR, Music on hold; generates outbound campaign statistics with realtime monitoring, customizable wallboards and custom reports for more than 200 different metrics.

It simplifies agents daily workflow using a dedicated agent interface with messages and alarms, integrates with all modern CRMs like Vtiger or Salesforce, includes a WebRTC softphone and a complete quality tracking tool.

“QueueMetrics 20.11 is our largest update ever; in total, it took one year of work for our developers team, with 250 change requests filed and about one thousand code commits. It represents a major step forward in terms of usability on mobile devices, with a more intuitive interface and easier remote working experience.” said Lorenzo Emilitri, founder of Loway.

Release 20.11 focuses on the all-new Home and Report pages, making it easier to analyze data from any device you want to use and empowering remote workers.

The new home page is clearer and easier to navigate, as it groups all items into Information Boxes. Each user can decide what she wants to see, arrange boxes to best fit the workflow and search for any item directly from the page.

The Home Page and all of the suite is now responsive and works on devices of all sizes, so you can use it from the browser of your PC, from a tablet or a mobile phone if you are on the go or just working from home.

The new reports are much more flexible and fully interactive, so you can change any condition – time period, queues, filters, settings and what is on the screen will be updated in real-time.

QueueMetrics now supports themes; you can choose between a “classic” look and a new dark theme. Theme and graph colors have been selected to be effective even for users with reduced color vision. This new themes feature also make it possible to have a custom OEM version of the software for resellers and VOIP providers who need it.

For more information about QueueMetrics 20.11, visit the release notes page at https://manuals.loway.ch/QM_WhatsNew-chunked/ch18.html and watch the video introduction https://youtu.be/gsqDDns7GIA

QueueMetrics 20.11 supports Asterisk 18, as well as any previous Asterisk version and all major distributions and appliances like FreePBX, Issabel, Grandstream, Yeastar PBX and more. It is available as QueueMetrics-Live cloud hosted service or On-Premise software package with localization for 23 distinct languages, including the recent addition of Turkish.

For a full featured 30 days QueueMetrics trial visit the official product site at www.queuemetrics.com.

About Loway

Since 2004, Loway develops complete, reliable and customizable call center software solutions for the Asterisk PBX.

Their distinguished QueueMetrics set up modern standards in performance measurement and reporting for call centers based on Asterisk technology.

WombatDialer is a flexible, easy to use outbound dialing platform and a perfect complement to QueueMetrics.