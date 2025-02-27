Clinical Trial Management Services Market Emerges as Key Player in Biopharmaceutical Sector

The global clinical trial management services market size is anticipated to reach USD 53.85 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.26% from 2025 to 2030. The increasing trend of outsourcing clinical trial activities, the rise in research and development of advanced therapies, and the globalization of clinical trials are a few key factors driving the growth of the market.

The number of clinical trials has significantly increased in the past two decades. This is due to the rising need for novel pharmaceutical products with improved efficacy as well as the increasing penetration of cutting-edge medical technologies. According to Clinical trials.gov, the total number of clinical trials accounted for 325,773 in 2020, whereas, as of April 2022, the number of clinical trials this year totaled more than 410,903.

Clinical trial management services such as clinical monitoring, data management, site monitoring, and medical writing service are cost-effective and time-saving. These also harmonize clinical data across sites and failure rates. Furthermore, the integration of digital technologies, including cloud computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), big data prescriptive, and predictive analytics, the Internet of Medical Things, and mobile technology remain major developments on the horizon. These technologies have shown great promise in improving productivity while accelerating the pace of clinical trials.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the market. It created an unexpected urgency for alternative solutions to clinical trial execution, limiting on-site monitoring visits. It prompted researchers to use remote clinical trial monitoring services and platforms to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 infection as well as to simultaneously function in clinical research. For instance, according to the Florence survey in 2020, more than 60% of clinical study sites and clinical trial sponsors stated more than 50% acceptance of remote site monitoring solutions for clinical research.

Clinical Trial Management Services Market Report Highlights

The clinical trial monitoring segment dominated the clinical trial management services industry in 2024.

The oncology segment dominated the clinical trial management services industry in 2024. The rise in oncology R&D investments, the increasing cancer incidences, and the growing demand for personalized medications, coupled with a surge in innovative developments in the field of oncology, are the key factors driving the growth.

The pharmaceuticals segment dominated the clinical trial management services industry in 2024. This can be largely attributed to the rise in R&D investments and the development of new drugs over the past two decades.

North America dominated the clinical trial management services market. The demand for new therapies and drugs has led to a surge in clinical trials across the region.

List of Key Players of Clinical Trial Management Services Market

CTI Clinical Trial & Consulting

Charles River Laboratories

Medpace Holdings, Inc.

Wuxi Apptec

SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

IQVIA, Inc.

Syneous Health

Atlantic Research Group

ICON Plc

