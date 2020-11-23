Organic Yeast Market Analysis and COVID-19 Impact on the Global Market

The global organic yeast market size is estimated to be valued at USD 364 million in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 599 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing awareness among consumers about health & wellness, growing need to replace monosodium glutamate (MSG) as an additive in food products, and increased demand for organic food products across the globe is driving the growth of the market.

Due to the pandemic, “panic-buying” became more prevalent for grocery and food ingredients. The supermarkets witnessed a surge in demand for yeast products, both active and inactive. In order to meet the demand in the initial phase of the pandemic, several sellers had cut-up the bulk product packaging and sold in smaller sachets. With the increase in time spent at home, the trend is to consume home-cooked foods, which, in turn, has led to an increase in demand for flour and yeast products. With the need for convenience and the requirement to cater to their health concerns, consumers have increased their intake of soups, healthy snacks, and salads, which has also encouraged the demand for organic yeast products.

Yeast manufacturers, such as Lallemand Inc. (Canada) and Ohly (Germany), are focusing on catering to the challenges and have increased their production capacities. For instance, due to the increase in demand for dietary supplements during the pandemic, Angel Yeast Co., Ltd (China), has witnessed an expansion of its yeast beta-glucan production capacity. In another instance, Bluebonnet Nutrition Corporation (US) has undertaken stringent measures at the plant level and increased its production capacity to meet the growing demand from consumers who are targeting to improve their immunity.

Leading companies operating in the organic yeast market are Koninklijke DSM N.V (Netherlands), Lallemand Inc. (Canada), Biospringer (France), Leiber GmbH (Germany), Ohly (Germany), Levapan (Colombia), Biorigin (Brazil), Agrano Gmbh & Co. KG (Germany), Red Star Yeast Company (US), Angel Yeast Co. Ltd (China), Solgar Inc (US), Imperial Yeast (Portland), Levex (Turkey), and White Labs Copenhagen (US).

