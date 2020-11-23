ProofHub – An Efficient Project Management Software to Manage Deadlines and Deliverables

PUNE, India, 2020-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ —

Summary:

ProofHub Project Management Software helps users manage deadlines and deliverables. The platform aids in planning, organizing, and managing outputs. It helps teams, clients, and contractors correspond with each other for efficient collaboration. Users can plan, share notes, schedule tasks, manage timesheets, and discuss issues on a single platform to increase productivity in a stipulated time.

ProofHub USP:

Proofhub provides a dynamic planning platform with project planning, timesheets, feedback mechanisms, customizable role assignments, and multiple language interfaces to help the user plan and achieve goals effectively. It also provides users with detailed reports and visuals to allow users to balance projects and resources. Its integrated calendar and file and document management simplify the organization of time and data.

Proofhub Pricing

Proofhub has two types of focussed plans that provide unlimited user access but limited project quantity. The Proofhub pricing of each of these plans varies slightly depending on monthly or annual billing. Proofhub pricing segments are:

# Essential- 45 USD/ month (billed annually) or 50 USD/ month (billed monthly).

# Ultimate control- 89 USD/ month (billed annually) or 99 USD/month billed monthly.

Proofhub Demo:

ProofHub project management software offers a 14 day trial with all Proofhub features and unlimited users. It also provides a free walkthrough and support. Users can sign up for the trial on their website.

Features:

Ease of use – Organize teams into groups based on customizable parameters to increase team cumulative team output. Receive project status, and milestone completion through email notifications to stay up-to-date with project progress.

Efficient Projects – Manage workflows and decide focussed member targets for the team while staying informed about colleagues’ progress via regular notifications. Use Gantt charts to adjust plans and timelines.

Compatibility – Import projects, discussions, tasks, and task documents from similar project management tools for free. Sync timelines with major digital calendars like iCal, Google Calendar, Outlook, etc.

File Management – Centralize files and documents in one place to increase accessibility. Minimize the number of scattered or missing files to store and share files efficiently.

Easy Communication – Proof and provide feedback to document sections using markup tools. Minimize the time taken to write and implement feedback.

