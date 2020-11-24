New Yorker Electronics Releases Critical Autec Medical Device Components

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA, 2020-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ — In addition to its lineup of industrial-grade devices, New Yorker Electronics is now distributing important medical-grade adapters from Autec Power Systems. Autec’s medical-grade power supplies are currently powering respiratory ventilators, patient monitoring devices, and diagnostic and testing machines for assisting those delivering front-line care to patients being treated for the coronavirus (COVID-19). New Yorker Electronics is supplying the five most common Autec medical series: The Doctor, The Healer, The Galileo, The Nightingale and The Spell – they can be found in the end-products of the worlds’ leading high-technology Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

Autec’s The Doctor, or DT-M series, is a Desktop Medical Power Supplies series featuring a Universal Input Voltage of 100Vac to 240Vac and an efficiency rating of Level VI. The Doctor meets 2xMOPP qualifications and features four inlet options: C6, C8, C14 and C18. With power ratings options of 036W, 065W, 090W, 120W, 160W, 200W, 250W and 300W, The Doctor meets all ANSI/AAMI/IEC/EN Medical Instrumentation Standards.

The Healer is a unit within the Wall Mount Medical Power Supplies series (WM-M). Like the Doctor, the Autec Healer also features a Universal Input Voltage of 100Vac to 240Vac with an efficiency rating of Level VI. It is available in a variety of power ratings including 6W, 12W, 20W and 40W. There is an optional interchangeable model for the 12W and 40W units, giving users the ability to change out the blades to accommodate different countries’ outlet standards, including US/EU/AU/UK. The Healer is also a qualified 2xMOPP unit.

The Galileo (DT-MG Series) medical adapter comes with Gallium Nitride FET Technology and has the smallest footprint. AC inlet options include C6, C8 and C14, and the Galileo is UL, cUL, and CE certified, making it ideal for medical equipment. It, too, has input voltages of 100Vac to 240Vac and provides 2xMOPP. The series is available in power ratings of 160W, 200W, 250W and 300W.

The Nightingale, or SPXXA series, is an Industrial Power Supply and a Medical Power Supply featuring an open frame design. This unit has a universal input voltage of 90 through 264Vac and an output current of 1360mA through 50000mA. Available in power ratings of 065W, 120W, 150W, 210W, 305W and 600W and form factors of 2”x4”, 3”x5”, 4”x9”, and 5”x8”. Other options available are U channel and Standby Voltage. The Nightingale is suitable for use in network systems, telecommunication systems, industrial and medical equipment.

The Spell is Autec’s SPJM Series Medical Power Supplies model which features a Medical Open Frame design. With a universal input voltage of 100–240Vac and an output current of 500mA-55000mA, the Spell comes in variations of using Molex or Terminal screws. Available in power ratings of 040W, 060W, 075W, 110W, 120W, 150W, 180W, 225W, 350W, and 550W, this open frame power supply is available in form factors of 2”x4”, 3”x5”, and 2”x3”. Options available include Class I and II, single or multiple outputs, convection cooling and forced-air cooling.

Autec Power Systems products are also used in computing, industrial controls, POS/Retail, security, smart-lighting, telecommunication, test instrumentation, wireless and other high-end applications – with ‘Tariff Relief’ options offered. As a franchise distributor, New Yorker Electronics supplies Autec Power Solutions’ full line of Wall Mount and Desktop Adapters, LED Drivers, AutecFLEX High Power Density PSUs as well as Primary, Coin Cell and Rechargeable Battery solutions.

About New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics is a certified authorized distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. New Yorker Electronics is an AS9120B and ISO AS9120:2015 certified source of capacitors, resistors, semi-conductors, connectors, filters, inductors and more, and operates entirely at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. It also functions in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards — verifying that it has implemented industry standards into everyday practices to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).