Austin-Based Esby Apparel Announces Move to New Brick-and-Mortar Location

Austin, TX, 2020-Nov-25 — /EPR Network/ — In advance of the upcoming holiday shopping season, sustainable apparel brand Esby announced they are moving their brick-and-mortar boutique to a new location.

In 2015, the company’s flagship location opened its doors at 1601 S. First Street in Austin’s Bouldin Creek neighborhood. The company’s final day at their original location was Sunday, November 15.

Starting Monday, November 23, Esby Apparel will be located at 1714-B South Congress (SoCo) in nearby South River City. The new location in the heart of Austin’s shopping district is a few blocks away from their original garage-turned boutique.

As part of the move, Esby will kick off their Black Friday promotion early by extending a 30 percent discount on all Esby products the day of their grand opening.

Esby was founded by designer Stephanie Beard to bring women and men “well-made clothes to wear often.” Every piece of quality apparel was designed in Austin and made in the USA from natural textiles sourced responsibility.

Beard launched the business after serving for 15 years in New York’s fashion industry as a menswear designer for companies including Levi’s, Converse, and Tommy Hilfiger. She created her niche fashion label out of her commitment to design transparency and sustainability in the garment-making process and her interest in building a vibrant slow fashion brand.

Esby aims to deliver simple, timeless designs created for wearability and comfort. The company offers inclusive sizing on select styles.

“Moving to South Congress is Austin’s equivalent to being on 5th Avenue in New York,” said Gerald Tempton, President, COO, and co-owner of Esby Apparel. “We are delighted to be a part of this wonderful neighborhood and one of the most powerful retail addresses in the country. Joining all of the other amazing shops on SoCo will be such a treat as we look ahead to growing our sustainable fashion brand.”

Esby Apparel was the recipient of multiple readers’ choice awards from Austin Monthly, who named Beard as best designer in 2019 and awarded Esby the title “best women’s boutique” according to readers in 2020.

Learn more about Esby Apparel at https://www.esbyapparel.com.

