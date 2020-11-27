New Yorker Electronics Releases Approved Medical Devices from Polytron

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA, 2020-Nov-27 — /EPR Network/ — New Yorker Electronics, a franchise distributor for Polytron Devices, is now distributing IEC 60601-1, 2MOPP DC-DC and AC-DC converters including devices used in close proximity to patients. Many of the medical products have isolation voltages of 5,000 VAC to 1,000 volts, exceeding the minimum required by the IEC 60601-1 standard, all of them exhibit low leakage currents to prevent electrical shocks.

Applications for these devices include diagnostic and therapy equipment, X-ray machines, defibrillators, portable ventilators, monitoring equipment, dental chairs, home equipment like nebulizers and blood pressure monitors – and many more.

Polytron’s DC-DC converters are available at up to 15 watts in single and dual output voltages. They have an extra wide 4:1 input range with either a 9-36 VDC input or 18-75 VDC input. The converters are available with either have a printed circuit board map with direct-to-board pins or a surface mount for automated assembly. Power density for DC-DC converters is a dense miniature package of 0.80 x 1.25 inches with a height of 0.40 inches.

Output Power for the Polytron AC-DC converters is available at up to 450 watts with single and dual output voltages available. The 100 Watt AC-DC converters are in a 2 x 3-inch open frame package; the 150 Watt AC-DC converters are in a 2 x 4-inch open frame package. Polytron’s AC-DC converters have a universal input range from 80 to 264 VAC, meeting national and international input voltages. They typically have an open frame packaging style however three other options are available including a chassis, PIN for through-hole mounting and DIN rail mount metal frame clips.

Polytron Devices’ production practices meet ISO 9001 quality standards and its products comply with international safety standards. All products are also qualified according to medical (IEC 60601-1), railway (EN50155, EN45545-2) and IT (60950-1/62368-1) requirements. Its products are also used in Military, Industrial, Energy, Telecommunications, Audio Equipment and many other applications.

New Yorker Electronics is a franchise distributor for Polytron Devices and supplies its full line of DC-DC Converters, Switching Power Modules and Linear Encapsulated Power Modules.

New Yorker Electronics is a certified authorized distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. New Yorker Electronics is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of capacitors, resistors, semi-conductors, connectors, filters, inductors and more, and operates entirely at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. It also functions in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards — verifying that it has implemented industry standards into everyday practices to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).