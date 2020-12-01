Alt hip-hop and rock artist Tabusha drops debut LP ‘Contrast’



ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. 2020-Dec-01 — /EPR Network/ — The songwriter and producer of alternative hip-hop and rock known as Tabusha has released his official debut album, “Contrast.” It contains 13 original Tabusha tracks for an approximate total listening time of 45 minutes. It has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry on the Urban Genie record label. Fun, classy, and with a suave delivery on rock-solid back beats, “Contrast” introduces Tabusha as one of the most intriguing West Coast artists to emerge late 2020.

Asked to cite some main artistic influences, Orange County’s Tabusha says only that he pulls inspiration from all facets of music.

“I take influences from many different places,” Tabusha says. “Tough to pin it down to a few.”

Asked to label his music as a genre, he settles on two subcategories, Alternative/Experimental Rock and Indie Hip-Hop. The artist has also called his new LP “modern, personal and psychological.”

“The lyrics on each song are moreso epiphanies and struggles that I ponder on the daily,” says the artist. “It’s music intended for a community.”

Asked to talk about the overall theme of “Contrast,” Tabusha writes, “One theme is depersonalization and awakening. Even the title, ‘Contrast,’ alludes to differing from the norm. Adjusting the contrast can make for a better picture.”

With an emphasis on groove, impact and emotional evocation, “Contrast” by Tabusha has a little something for every fan of fringe alt-rock and hip-hop sounds. Still, “Contrast” is more than mere rhythm and flow, a record with purpose behind its notes.

“Obviously other than my love for music,” Tabusha writes, “this album was inspired by “the current climate in the world.” He notes, too, that the album’s having 13 tracks alludes to a number with particular significance to his family.

“As this is my debut album,” he says, “I thought it was right to pay respects to my family and to myself to be blatant about a message. I think it’s clear in the listening.”

Tabusha extends thanks and credits to Loren Fleisher for tracking and extra polish, Logan McGarry for co-production on “All Alive,” and Luis Finsterwalder for album artwork.

“Contrast” by Tabusha on the Urban Genie label is available from over 500 quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, alternative hip-hop music fans.

