Specialty and High Performance Films Market Business Opportunities, Major Vendors and Application Analysis, 2024

The global Specialty and High Performance Films Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global specialty and high performance films market size was USD 32.61 Billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 57.26 billion by 2024. Increasing demand for high tensile and durable packaging materials coupled with properties such as chemical resistant is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. These films are majorly used in packaging market for food and beverages, construction industries and decorative interiors.

Key Players:

Dow Chemicals

Bemis Company Inc

Evonik Industries

Honeywell

DuPont

Bayer

3M

Sealed Air Corporation

Growth Drivers:

Growing need for electronics and solar PV coupled with increasing applications is expected to steer the market growth.These films are extensively used in semiconductors and PV cells Technological innovation and advancements of material films are anticipated to boost the market demand Specialty & high-performance films are made of engineered and composite plastic materials produced from different polymers including fluoropolymer, polycarbonate and polyester and exhibit exceptional properties such as chemical stability, resistance to heat, high barrier and tensile strength.

Growing environmental concerns and increasing regulations on the use of plastics is expected to restraint market growth over the next six years.Innovation and development of reusable engineered plastics and increasing demand for biodegradable plastic film is anticipated to generate future opportunities for the industry players. On the basis of polymer type the global market has been segmented into nylon, fluoropolymers, polycarbonate, polyesters, polypropylene, and polyethylene. Polyester film is expected to have the largest share in the market owing to its excellent flexible and thermal properties. Nylon and polycarbonate are expected to be the fastest growing segments in the market. Polycarbonate is a transparent film that can be easily thermoformed and molded.

Product Outlook:

Polyester

Nylon

Fluoropolymer

Polycarbonate

End-Use Outlook:

Packaging

Personal care products

Electrical & electronic

Automobiles

Construction

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest share in the global market and is expected to continueits dominance in the next seven years. Increasing manufacturing facilities of automotive industrycoupled with growing electronics manufacturing bases is expected to steer the market growth in this region. Favorable government regulations and presence of key raw material manufacturers of specialty films can be attributed as one of the major factor driving the market.Growing demand for processed and frozen food & beverages in Europe and North America is anticipated to boost market demand for high-performance films.

