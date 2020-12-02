Specialty and High Performance Films Market Business Opportunities, Major Vendors and Application Analysis, 2024

Posted on 2020-12-02 by in Industrial // 0 Comments

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 02, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Specialty and High Performance Films Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global specialty and high performance films market size was USD 32.61 Billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 57.26 billion by 2024. Increasing demand for high tensile and durable packaging materials coupled with properties such as chemical resistant is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. These films are majorly used in packaging market for food and beverages, construction industries and decorative interiors.

Key Players:

  • Dow Chemicals
  • Bemis Company Inc
  • Evonik Industries
  • Honeywell
  • DuPont
  • Bayer
  • 3M
  • Sealed Air Corporation

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/specialty-high-performance-films-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Growing need for electronics and solar PV coupled with increasing applications is expected to steer the market growth.These films are extensively used in semiconductors and PV cells Technological innovation and advancements of material films are anticipated to boost the market demand  Specialty & high-performance films are made of engineered and composite plastic materials produced from different polymers including fluoropolymer, polycarbonate and polyester and exhibit exceptional properties such as chemical stability, resistance to heat, high barrier and tensile strength.

Growing environmental concerns and increasing regulations on the use of plastics is expected to restraint market growth over the next six years.Innovation and development of reusable engineered plastics and increasing demand for biodegradable plastic film is anticipated to generate future opportunities for the industry players. On the basis of polymer type the global market has been segmented into nylon, fluoropolymers, polycarbonate, polyesters, polypropylene, and polyethylene. Polyester film is expected to have the largest share in the market owing to its excellent flexible and thermal properties. Nylon and polycarbonate are expected to be the fastest growing segments in the market. Polycarbonate is a transparent film that can be easily thermoformed and molded.

Product Outlook:

  • Polyester
  • Nylon
  • Fluoropolymer
  • Polycarbonate

End-Use Outlook:

  • Packaging
  • Personal care products
  • Electrical & electronic
  • Automobiles
  • Construction

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest share in the global market and is expected to continueits dominance in the next seven years. Increasing manufacturing facilities of automotive industrycoupled with growing electronics manufacturing bases is expected to steer the market growth in this region. Favorable government regulations and presence of key raw material manufacturers of specialty films can be attributed as one of the major factor driving the market.Growing demand for processed and frozen food & beverages in Europe and North America is anticipated to boost market demand for high-performance films.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2020 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!