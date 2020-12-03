ADAM JOHN RELEASES NEW ALBUM ‘RUN FROM LOVE’

New York, NY, 2020-Dec-03 — /EPR Network/ — The songwriter and producer of RnB and modern soul music known as Adam John has released his latest official album, “Run from Love.” It has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry with an official music video directed by Mikey_2_Clipz with the DS_Creatives production team. Chill, mellow, and bearing a smooth, contemporary suavity, “Run from Love” introduces Adam John as one of the most intriguing RnB artists of Q4 2020.

Adam John cites as main artistic influences Michael Jackson, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, and Chris Brown. With an emphasis on subtle beats, flowing groove, and plenty of romantic tension, “Run from Love” by Adam John has a little something for everybody.

Asked to describe the overall theme of “Run from Love,” Adam John’s representation writes: “From soulful heartbreak records, to hard-hitting trap songs, this sonic masterpiece of work portrays it all. Over ’80s synth beats (Meant to Be) (Promises), and high-impact trap/club instrumentals (Gucci Fedora) (Wet Spot), Adam John depicts his story of love, and of life without it.”

Adam John says of his start in music that he started writing songs in 8th grade.

“Teachers would be teaching lessons and I would be laser focused on a piece of composition paper writing notebooks full of lyrics down,” says Adam John. “I always loved to create and loved it even more when people connected.”

Even earlier, the artist became used to drawing an audience.

“When I was 9 I used to stand at the local shopping mall and belt out Jackson 5 songs,” he writes. “People would crowd around me from the entire mall and fill up my hat with money. One time I made a stack doing it. My friends and I went upstairs afterwards, and I bought us all skateboards. I didn’t do it for the hustle then, It was the thrill. I’ve always loved to perform and was never concerned about what someone thought about me doing it. My grandfather instilled that in me. I knew I had a gift.”

“Run from Love” by Adam John is available from quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, RnB and modern soul music fans.

