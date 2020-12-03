Coastal Integrative Healthcare Announces New Location in DeBary, FL

DeBary, US, 2020-Dec-03 — /EPR Network/ — Coastal Integrative Healthcare, a medical center offering chiropractic care, pain relief treatment and car accident rehabilitation, announces its third convenient location in DeBary. It’s nestled 30 miles north of Orlando and inland from their other two locations in Edgewater and Palm Coast. Their new location, at 75 Fox Ridge Ct. Suite G, DeBary, FL 32713, will focus on injury and arthritis treatments.

This new convenient location offers a closer center for its clients to visit if they’re centrally located closer to the metro Orlando area. Coastal believes in helping their clients gain mobility back after being involved in an accident. They truly care about each one of their clients and their physical recovery to find pain relief by offering regenerative medicine for arthritis and neuropathy. All around, a cohesive healthcare center that deals with chiropractic, medical and physical therapy.

Their Facebook page denotes January 4th as the Grand Opening date for this new location in DeBary, serving the people in west Volusia County. Owner and Chiropractor, Dr. Timothy Steflik, says they use a natural/holistic approach for treating pain to “correct a cause, not just cover up the symptoms.” Their philosophy is to dive deeper and provide clients with the right type of treatments that are safe and beneficial to the body. One method of treatment they use is a plant-based injection called Traumeel®. This safe method, as opposed to the counterpart cortisone shot, offers no side effects and no faster wearing down of the joints.

For more information about the new DeBary location, visit https://coastalintegrativehealthcare.com or call (386) 845-3031.