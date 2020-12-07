Atherectomy Devices Market Growth Driving Factors, Business Trends and Forecast Report, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 07, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Atherectomy Devices Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global atherectomy devices market size was valued at USD 488.04 million in 2016 and is anticipated to reach USD 894.69 million by 2025, with CAGR of 6.97% over the forecast period. Increase in prevalence of Peripheral artery disease (PAD) and Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Key Players:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardiovascular Systems

Medtronic plc

Spectranetics

VOLCANO CORPORATION

Avinger

Bayer AG

Straub Medical AG

JUDE MEDICAL

BARD Peripheral Vascular

Cardinal Health (Cordis)

Growth Drivers:

Increase in aging population in the US and in economically developed countries resulting in high requirement of medical devices for chronic illness. This is expected to escalate the market growth of Atherectomy devices. Major factors such as rising life expectancy declining fertility rates play a major role in market growth in the foreseeable future.

Change in lifestyle trends and eating habits increase Consumption of cholesterol and fatty foods among individuals and lack of exercise which has been a major reason for coronary artery disease and high risk of heart attacks. Depending on the severity of the health issue atherectomy devices are used in the surgery by the doctors. Diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity and smoking causes the blood arteries to marrow and limit the blood supply to the heart. It is estimated that 382 billion people throughout the world have diabetes. Environmental factors such as foods, viruses, toxins and unbalanced work life play a role in development of diabetes. Growing number of patients with these vascular diseases are expected to proliferate the demand for atherectomy devices.

Type Outlook:

Directional atherectomy devices

Rotational atherectomy devices

Orbital atherectomy devices

Laser atherectomy devices

The largest share of the market is occupied by orbital and directional atherectomy due to minimal invasive treatment, blood flow restoration, reduction in procedure time and application in more complex cases. Market players are coming with better techniques and products to meet the requirement of the consumers.

Regional Insights:

North America is the leading player in the market followed by Europe. Peripheral artery disease affects nearly 10 million people and around 720,000 die every year due to heart attack in US making it the potential market for the devices. Higher number of surgeries are being performed in US and Europe due to better awareness among people and also availability of resources making them the leading regions in the market.

Asia pacific can be a potential market for atherectomy devices since countries such as India and china possess the largest number of cardiac patients with an annual incidence of 7 million strokes. Tobacco consumption is rapidly increasing in south Asian countries in conjunction with economic expansion increasing their risk of artery diseases.

