Optim Servers Cloud Hosting Dedicated Servers Now Launched Within Minutes.

Riyadh, KSA, 2020-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Ten minutes after payment Receive, The Optim Servers Cloud Hosting server is ready for customer use.

The Optim Cloud Hosting dedicated server can now be in a client’s control within 5 minutes, with a new fast deploy system from the hosting company. Using automation technology developed in-house, Optim Servers is offering pre-configured dedicated servers that will be available to customers with the requested operating system loaded.

The fast deploy servers will be sold in popular configurations, ranging from Quad Core to 44 Core servers. The servers are marked as having a 5 minute setup time, instead of the regular time. The availability of fast deploy servers relies on Optim’s automation technology, which was first announced in August 2018.

This innovation is still available for clients who choose to custom configure their Saudi Arabian dedicated servers.

“Speed is essential to our dedicated hosting, and the time it takes for a client to receive their server is no exception,” said Arif Noor, CEO, and founder of Optim Cloud Hosting. “Our earlier automation project was designed to be a stepping stone to fast deploy servers.”

This automation project was designed to be a stepping stone to fast deploy servers. Optim’s fast deploy servers are part of a larger effort to make bare metal servers as easy to deploy as the Cloud VPS without the limitations of a shared virtual environment. This means that its dedicated servers include features such as auto-operating system installer, a native hosting API, and built-in scanners for hardware health and security vulnerabilities.

The Optim Cloud Hosting company also offers DDoS protection standard with every server. Since 2019, Optim has grown to provide unmanaged, enterprise-grade dedicated servers and fully-managed dedicated hosting in the Riyadh Saudi Arabia. The company offers 50% uptime SLAs and support staff who are on-site 24 hours a day.

Visit the OptimServers Cloud Hosting website for more information on its products and services.

Contact Information:

M Usman Faizy

Optim Servers Cloud Hosting

7910 – ash shawqiyah

24351 – 3081 Makkah Al Mukarramah

Zip Code: 53237

Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia

Phone # +966 125358050

https://www.optim.com.sa

Email: marketing@optim.com.sa