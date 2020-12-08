Orases Wins Clutch Award For Top Development Companies In 2020

Frederick, Maryland, 2020-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Orases, a Washington D.C. custom software development company, was recently recognized as one of the top development companies in 2020 by Clutch. Each year Clutch recognizes 180 development companies and 150 IT services companies as stand out leaders in each of their respective fields.

Clutch recognizes the 180 development companies across categories such as mobile app development, software development and AR/VR development, among others. Each one of the companies recognized are selected as leaders within their respective fields, offering high-quality services and outstanding customer service. Clutch selects the recipients of the top development companies award based on four main components: previous clients, type of services offered, brand reputation and reviews on the Clutch platform.

The top development companies in 2020 award adds to the already long list of awards Orases has received from Clutch over the years. This year alone, the Washington D.C. custom software development company has been recognized as a top software developer, top mobile app developer, top web developer and one of the top B2B companies in the United States. Orases has become one of the leading custom software development companies in the Maryland and DC metro area, specializing in enterprise application, SaaS application, e-commerce application and mobile application development.

Clutch has become one of the most widely known ratings and reviews platforms for marketing, information technology and business service providers. With their user-base growing by over 50% per year, Inc. Magazine recognized Clutch as one of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the United States.

Orases is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland, but also has satellite offices located in Washington D.C. and in Chicago, Illinois. For more information about custom software development, contact Orases at 202-600-9620 or visit their website at https://orases.com/. Their Washington DC satellite office is located at 700 12th St. NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 21704.

###