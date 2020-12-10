Scientology Network Champions International Human Rights Day Marathon

LOS ANGELES, CA, 2020-Dec-10 — /EPR Network/ — Scientology Network is taking the lead in raising awareness on the importance of human rights with a marathon showing of informative and inspirational stories from across the globe on December 10, International Human Rights Day.

Celebrating the anniversary of the milestone document, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which was adopted at the UN General Assembly in 1948, Scientology Network is shining a light on the people and organizations working tirelessly, oftentimes putting their lives on the line, to make human rights a fact for others.

The day’s programming (beginning 8 a.m. ET) includes:

Voices for Humanity, the only ongoing television series dedicated to those working to bring human rights to their countries;

PSAs to raise awareness of human rights, The Story of Human Rights and 30 Rights Brought to Life; and

Bee Nation, a crowd-pleasing documentary following First Nations’ children overcoming hardships imposed on their communities to compete in the first-ever First Nations Spelling Bee in Canada.

See the full schedule at scientology.tv/schedule.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists; showing the Church as a global organization; and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320 and live streaming on scientology.tv, mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

