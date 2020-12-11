MilesWeb Announces Christmas Sale with a Free Domain on Web Hosting Plans

Maharashtra, India, 2020-Dec-11 — /EPR Network/ — The leading web hosting company of India, MilesWeb has announced that it is offering a free .SHOP domain with all their web hosting plans during the Christmas Mega Sale. Additionally, they have launched special offers for Christmas which include 80% OFF on all web hosting plans.

Throughout the MilesWeb’s Christmas Mega Sale, new customers can save big with 80% OFF on web hosting plans. Their web hosting plans start at Rs.40/mo. The good news is that you are getting a .SHOP domain for free with the Tyro plan too. The Tyro plan also includes unlimited bandwidth, free website builder, Softaculous 1-click installer and are WordPress optimized. Moreover, your get to select a domain from .IN, .COM and .SHOP with their Swift and Turbo plans.

Customers can directly purchase the plans and get the benefits of the sale without using any special code for obtaining the discount. For more details, check https://www.milesweb.in/blog/news-and-updates/milesweb-mega-holiday-sale/

The Christmas period is traditionally the best time to purchase web hosting as web hosts offer the best discounts on their regular prices. MilesWeb has always aimed on offering the best performance, customer support, stability and reliability with their web hosting solutions.

About MilesWeb

MilesWeb is an award-winning web hosting company based in Nashik, Maharashtra. An independent web hosting company, MilesWeb caters over 20,000 customers globally. MilesWeb was started with an aim to deliver quality services at affordable prices. Since 2012, MilesWeb has offered high-performance, cost-effective and reliable web hosting solutions for all types of businesses and web-professionals world-wide. The MilesWeb team has vast experience and continues to offer excellent customer support 24/7 with quick replies. MilesWeb enables people to get their business online instantly by taking the complete responsibility of hosting.

To know more about MilesWeb, visit www.milesweb.in