Asia Pacific to Lead the Global Market for Food Sterilization Equipment by 2023

Food Sterilization Equipment Market was valued at USD 637.2 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2018 and reach USD 922.7 million by 2023. Rising application of sterilization technology in food & beverage industry, increasing instances of foodborne diseases, and growing safety concerns related to food hygiene and contamination are the major factors fueling the demand for food sterilization equipment across the globe.

Download PDF Brochure

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth in the food sterilization equipment market during the forecast period. Emerging economies such as India, China, and developed country such as Japan have favorable market growth potential for sterilized food products, which has encouraged the food manufacturers in these countries to adopt strategies such as expansions.

Through expansions, the companies are focusing on catering to the consumer demands and through increasing the production capacity of sterilized food products and raw materials such as spices, seeds, and herbs by using food sterilization equipment. The growing population and per capita income in China, India, Australia, and New Zealand are expected to drive the demand for sterilized foods & beverages. On the account of these factors, the growth of the food sterilization equipment market is projected to increase during the forecast period.

Request for Customization

Key participants in the food sterilization equipment market include sterilization equipment manufacturers and suppliers. The key players that are profiled in the report include JBT Corporation (US), Buhler (Switzerland), Cosmed Group (US), Ventilex (Netherlands), Surdry (Spain), Steriflow (France), Allpax (US), Hisaka (Japan), Systec (Germany), De Lama (Italy), Raphanel (Spain), Sun Sterifaab (India), and International Sonomecanics (US).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441