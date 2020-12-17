HoduSoft Announced HoduCC Salesforce plugin integration for Enhanced Customer Service

Ahmedabad, India, 2020-Dec-17 — /EPR Network/ — HoduSoft, a leading business VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) solutions provider has announced HoduCC salesforce plugin integration software to help augment accuracy and promote productivity. HoduCC is a specialized Call and Contact Center Software that is designed to boost customer service by enhancing the agent’s productivity and operational efficiencies. Suitable for all types of call centers, HoduCC software presents an elite integration with salesforce CRM to facilitate connectivity with existing as well as potential customers.

HoduSoft provides the best Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) solutions across the globe to help businesses achieve desired results. The company offers a wide array of products and ensures the best return on technological investments. HoduCC is one of the key offerings of HoduSoft. This Omnichannel Contact Center Software is designed with the intent to build user loyalty and accomplish customer’s expectations. HoduCC is corporate-class call center software that can comfortably accommodate the growing needs of sales and support teams and their end-users, which in turn results in improved client satisfaction, productivity, and cost-effectiveness. Additionally, it comes with state-of-the-art features like single-click calling functionality, contextual conversation, access to real-time analytics and reports, automated ticketing, etc. to promote business communication.

When asked about the details, the concerned person said, HoduCC is comprehensive and consolidated software. This call and contact center software comes with intelligence, security, and advanced features. Recently we have announced HoduCC Salesforce plugin integration, which means the salesforce CRM integration will make customer communication even smoother through HoduCC. Through the Salesforce CRM integration with HoduCC, the call and contact centers can improve their agent’s productivity and operational competence and ultimately boost customer services. It would be correct to say that HoduCC software is an efficient solution that offers streamline management to handle a huge volume of inbound and outbound calls.

The concerned person further added, “The Salesforce CRM integration with HoduCC is highly beneficial for call and contact centers, especially where agents do not require toggling between diverse applications or screens to find customer information. In order to empower customer services, call centers/contact centers must take advantage of our advanced voice channel and intelligent routing engine, which is HoduCC. It allows customer support teams to provide personal and productive phone support within an omnichannel customer journey. Moreover, it helps call center teams to resolve their customer’s issues in a prompt manner, thereby improve call support operations, and deliver an excellent customer experience. Another best thing about HoduCC software is that it is the most efficient and cost-effective software for businesses of all sizes including big and small businesses.”

About HoduSoft

Established in the year 2015, HoduSoft is a well-renowned company in India that provides world-class business VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) solutions throughout the world. The company has developed and designed several innovative products to facilitate smooth and efficient business communication. Over the years, HoduSoft has gained expertise in providing consistent, cost-effective, and client-centric communication and collaboration software.

