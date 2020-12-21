Tarps Now® Announces Expansion of Industrial Grade Tarps & Coverings Division

St. Joseph, Michigan, USA, 2020-Dec-21 — /EPR Network/ — Tarps Now® announced a substantial increase in the overall quantity of lines of Industrial Grade Heavy Duty Tarps and Covers engineered to meet the needs of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (“EPC”) contractors throughout the North America.

EPC contractor are actively engaged in completing turn-key projects requiring accurate cost quotes, rapid order processing and order deliveries to meet just in time project milestone schedules. To meet these demands, Tarps Now® has developed an online rapid order system that allows EPC contractor the means to set their desired specifications using an online virtual builder application that allows for custom selection of materials, colors, dimensions, fabric grades and other refinements when requiring exacting specifications.

For general purpose industrial use Tarps Now® offers a complete selection of industrial quality heavy duty tarps and coverings that are applied to a wide range of projects. EPC contractors engaged in the engineering, development and construction electric and gas utility power projects, oil and gas drilling and pipelines, industrial warehousing centers, municipal community projects, and other infrastructure related construction projects are significant end users of custom manufactured tarps and coverings, as well as a wide range of stock sized products, as follows below.

Tarps Now® Construction Industry Tarp Covering Products Include:

https://www.tarpsnow.com/construction-tarps.html

https://www.tarpsnow.com/concrete-curing-blankets.html

https://www.tarpsnow.com/debris-scaffold-debris-netting.html

https://www.tarpsnow.com/containment-sandblasting-mesh-barrier-fr.html

https://www.tarpsnow.com/debris-lifting-tarp-snow-tarps.html

https://www.tarpsnow.com/drain-tarps-leak-diverters.html

https://www.tarpsnow.com/geotextile-mesh-screens.html

https://www.tarpsnow.com/airbag-tarps.html

https://www.tarpsnow.com/salvage-covers-and-tarps.html

https://www.tarpsnow.com/painters-drop-cloths.html

https://www.tarpsnow.com/heavy-duty-tarps.html

https://www.tarpsnow.com/heavy-duty-vinyl-tarps.html

https://www.tarpsnow.com/waterproof-canvas-tarps-breathable-tarps.html

https://www.tarpsnow.com/heavy-duty-poly-tarps.html

https://www.tarpsnow.com/heavy-duty-vinyl-mesh-tarps.html

https://www.tarpsnow.com/hypalon-tarps-csm-tarps.html

https://www.tarpsnow.com/neoprene-coated-nylon-tarps.html

https://www.tarpsnow.com/industrial-tarps.html

https://www.tarpsnow.com/industrial-covers.html

https://www.tarpsnow.com/canvas-tarps.html

https://www.tarpsnow.com/custom-fence-screen.html

About Tarps Now®

Tarps Now® features an extensive online catalog of heavy duty tarps, canvas tarps, poly tarps, custom tarps, vinyl tarps and industrial divider curtains. As specialists in custom canvas and vinyl tarps, they are the low-price leaders in their category. The company offers the convenience of fast, easy, online ordering as well as a knowledgeable staff to guide customers through the specification process insuring their project will be completed on time and in budget. Tarps Now® has the experience and scale to insure customer specifications are carefully followed and expectations exceeded for every project, large or small.

Media contact:

Tarps Now, Inc.

4133 M-139

St Joseph, MI 49085

888-800-1383

sales@tarpsnow.com

https://www.tarpsnow.com

Logo:

DOC

PDF