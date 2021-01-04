MedTech Advantage Provides IT Services for Healthcare Professionals

Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo, Texas, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — MedTech Advantage is pleased to announce they provide reliable, secure IT services for healthcare professionals. They understand the importance of HIPAA compliance and ensure all of their services meet or exceed these expectations.

The team at MedTech Advantage works closely with healthcare providers to ensure they have access to all the IT and security services they need to keep their patients’ information safe and ensure a higher quality of service. Some of the services provided include HIPAA compliance and security, hardware leasing services, technical support, backup and recovery services, VoIP service and more. Their clients can choose the services they need to create a customized package to best meet their needs.

Healthcare technology services are highly sensitive, and the team at MedTech Advantage takes that security seriously. They have more than 20 years of experience in the field and strive to give their clients the peace of mind their patients’ information is safe and secure. They take great pride in providing healthcare-focused IT services so medical professionals can focus more on quality patient care.

Anyone interested in learning about the IT services offered can find out more by visiting the MedTech Advantage website or by calling 1-915-219-4480.

About MedTech Advantage: MedTech Advantage is a technology services provider that focuses on the healthcare field. They offer a variety of services that ensure medical facilities remain HIPAA compliant and can rest assured their patients’ information is safe. They offer a variety of services customized to meet the needs of each client.

Company: MedTech Advantage

Address: 11200 Santos Sanchez Bld. A

City: Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo

State: TX

Zip code: 79927

Telephone number: 1-915-219-4480

Email address: info@medtechvantage.net