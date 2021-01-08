Activated Alumina Market Analysis and Growth Forecast by Regions and Applications to 2025

Felton, California , USA, Jan 08, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global Activated Alumina Market is expected to reach USD 1.32 billion by 2025. Activated alumina is termed as an aluminum oxide, which has a great surface area, and is extremely porous. It is highly resistant to thermal scratch and shock. Moreover, it won’t swell, soften, shrink, and nor even degenerate when immersed in water. It is known as a decent packing media and is exclusively used as a catalyst, an air and gas desiccant, and dryer for distillation plants. Moreover, activated alumina balls are used for absorbing tertbutyl catechol (TBC) and water to purify cyclohexane, styrene, and butadiene. The market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR over the future period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

Rising use of Claus process, rising use of domestic filtration system in houses, and high demand from the petroleum industry for air-drying are documented as major factors of Activated Alumina Market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, high cost and can be used only once are the factors that may restrain overall market in the coming years. The market is segmented based on Grades, End-users, and region.

Access Activated Alumina Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/activated-alumina-market

AA300 and AA400 are the main grades that could be explored in Activated Alumina in the forecast period. AA300 activated alumina is a desiccant grade absorbent, which is mainly used for drying air or other steam gasses due to its excellent adsorption capacity of water vapor. The “AA300 grades” segment conquered the market by accounting for the maximum percentage of the total market share and is estimated to lead the overall market in coming years. This may be because of its properties such as high surface area and excellent crush strength, which results in its increased usage as a catalyst for natural gas operations, smelters, and refineries to prevent environmental pollution caused by hydrogen peroxides. Also, AA400 sector is estimated to grow at fastest pace in the coming years.

Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Catalyst

Desiccant

Fluoride Adsorbent

Bio Ceramics

Others

End Use Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Water Treatment

Oil & Gas

Plastics

Healthcare

Others

The key players of Activated Alumina Market are Almatis, Axens, BASF, UOP, W.R. Grace. Other prominent vendors of global market are Huber Materials, PingxiangZhongying Packing, Sorbead India, Shanghai Hengye Chemical Industry Company. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As companies all over the world have to believe that alliance with a market would permit them proportional market existence and authority to declare the leadership position.

Request a Sample Copy of Activated Alumina Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/activated-alumina-market/request-sample

Globally, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share of Activated Alumina and is estimated to grow at fastest pace in the coming years. This may be because of high demand in water treatment and oil & gas industries and growth in the adoption of activated alumina in sulfur recovery units. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of Activated Alumina in the region. This may be because of rising demand for gas and liquid drying devices in the oil & gas industry and increasing investment in water treatment infrastructure.

Instead, North America and Europe are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. North America is the second largest region with significant market share. The United States is a major consumer of Activated Alumina in the region, as rising use of latest technology to remove excess fluorine in water and growth in the production of oil and gas.

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com