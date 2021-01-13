Oakbrook Orthodontics Offers Invisalign in Westmont

Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois, 2021-Jan-13 — /EPR Network/ — Oakbrook Orthodontics is pleased to announce they offer Invisalign treatments for patients in Westmont. These clear aligners help patients achieve the straighter teeth they deserve so they can smile with pride.

Patients interested in Invisalign can make an appointment with the team at Oakbrook Orthodontics to ensure they are a good candidate for the procedure. Once approved, the team will take measurements and start the treatment plan. Invisalign is often a faster treatment than traditional metal braces and allows patients to take better care of their teeth throughout the treatment plan. The removable clear aligners are invisible and can be removed to eat, as well as to brush and floss, ensuring optimal dental hygiene and reducing the number of eating restrictions patients face.

Patients also require fewer trips to the dentist. The clear aligners are switched out every two weeks to further reposition the teeth so patients can enjoy a straighter, more beautiful smile. There’s no need to make multiple appointments for adjustments required by metal braces and other alternatives.

Anyone interested in learning about Invisalign treatments can find out more by visiting the Oakbrook Orthodontics website or by calling 1-630-608-6676.

About Oakbrook Orthodontics: Oakbrook Orthodontics is a full-service orthodontic office that provides a variety of treatment options for all patients. They work closely with patients to ensure they choose the best form of treatment to meet their needs. The caring staff uses the latest in technology to ensure their patients can get the beautiful, healthy smile they deserve.

Company: Oakbrook Orthodontics

Address: 17W 727 Butterfield Road, Suite A

City: Oakbrook Terrace

State: IL

Zip code: 60181

Telephone number: 1-630-608-6676

Fax number: 1-630-705-7902