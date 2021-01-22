Global Dental Imaging Market : Increasing Number of Dental Practices and Rising Dental Expenditure

Pune, India, 2021-Jan-22 — /EPR Network/ —

This study involved the extensive use of both primary and secondary sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry to identify the segmentation types, industry trends, key players, competitive landscape, key market dynamics, and key player strategies.

Major Growth Drivers:

In the current global scenario-where the focus on technological advancements has risen-it is expected that the benefits of advanced dental imaging will ensure its greater adoption in the years to come. The rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, the growing affordability of imaging systems, and the need for rapid and accurate diagnosis are the other major factors driving the growth of this market.

Expected Revenue Growth:

The global dental imaging market is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2025 from USD 2.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.0%.

Accessories to Fuel the Growth of Dental Imaging Market :

In the extraoral dental imaging segment, the panoramic systems segment accounted for the largest share in 2019. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the huge adoption in general dentistry, varied application in dental specialties and lower costs in comparison to other dental imaging systems. In the intraoral imaging segment, intraoral scanners accounted for the largest share of in 2019. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to its advantageous such as ease, efficient, precise, and more comfortable for patients, in comparison to conventional methods of physical impressions.

Implantology to hold the largest share in the dental imaging market.

Based on application, the market is further segmented into implantology, oral & maxillofacial surgery, endodontics, orthodontics, and other applications. The implantology segment commanded the largest share of the market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing adoption of dental implants, increasing number of bone-graft assessments, and rising focus on the evaluation of post-treatment cases.

Dental hospitals & clinics to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the market is broadly classified into dental hospitals & clinics, dental diagnostic centers, and dental academic & research institutes. Dental hospitals & clinics are expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this end-user segment can be attributed to the rising affordability of advanced dental imaging systems, growing patient awareness, and increasing need for rapid and accurate patient diagnosis and treatment planning.

North America holds the largest share in the dental imaging market.

North America held the largest share of the market in 2019. This is due to the presence of a large number of players in the dental imaging market, increasing awareness among patients, and the rising adoption of technically advanced imaging systems by dentists. The Asia Pacific region, on the other hand, witnessed the highest growth, which is driven by factors such as the increasing focus of emerging and leading market players on developing Asian markets, rise in disposable incomes, comparatively lenient regulatory guidelines, and growing dental tourism market.

Key market players :

The prominent players in the global dental imaging market are Envista Holdings Corporation (US), PLANMECA OY (Finland), ACTEON Group (UK), DENTSPLY Sirona (US), Carestream Dental, LLC (US), VATECH Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Owandy Radiology (France), DÜRR DENTAL SE (Germany), Midmark Corporation (US), Genoray Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Asahi Roentgen Co. Ltd. (Japan), 3Shape (Denmark), PreXion, Inc. (US), Ningbo Runyes Medical Instrument Co. Ltd.(China), Cefla Medical Equipment (Italy), Apteryx Imaging (Canada), Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd. (Japan), Align Technology Inc. (US), J. MORITA CORP (Japan), and FONA Italy (Italy).