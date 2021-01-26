HoduSoft Announced Preview Dialer Software for Insurance Agencies to Streamline their Communication

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Jan-26 — /EPR Network/ — HoduSoft, a well-known VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) solution provider has announced preview dialer software for the insurance agency. The software allows insurance agencies to review their client’s details before approaching them. This efficient tool assists call centers in maintaining superior customer relationships. This automated dialer is built to enhance lead generation while improving insurance marketing and meeting the needs and requirements of insurance companies as well as independent agents.

HoduSoft’s preview dialer is a smart automatic dialer that enables call center agents to access all the important information about the customers and use that information to assist the customers in the best possible manner. This way it helps to streamline the communication process for overall call center operation including scheduling appointments, calling prospective customers, sending reminders, and so on. Some of the key benefits that Preview dialer software provides for call centers include:

One-click dialing

Better conversion rate

Boost agent performance

Lead assignment to agents

When asked about the details, the concerned person said,” For today’s customers, personalized communication matters a lot. By offering personalized communication and faster resolution of customer’s issues, call centers can improve their efficiency, while keeping hold of existing customers and attracting new ones. With HoduSoft’s call center software, call centers can embrace the opportunity of personalized communication. Preview dialer not only allows call center agents to connect with the potential clients after reviewing their information but also eliminates the down-time as the agents already know what to deliver to the customers. By saving a lot of time, agents can focus on the key ways to perform result-oriented communication. This leads to improved operational efficiency.”

The concerned person further added, “The Preview dialer is designed by professionals with a customer-centric approach. It is one of the best and most effective ways to bring in a huge amount of high quality leads to insurance agents. Using HoduSoft’s preview dialer, insurance agents are able to close more leads in less time. The technology can also be used to leave voice broadcasts on answering machines, filter out busy signals, dead numbers, and dropped calls, and to build relationships with clients and insurance lads by leaving an SMS after calls.”

The preview dialer software not only allows insurance companies to connect with their potential clients but also lets them grow their business, marketing campaigns, and drive-up their sales revenue. Preview dialer makes work much easier for insurance agents. This improves their efficiency and productivity. The software provides assorted key functionalities like:

Detailed Analytics

Answering Machine Detection

Call Monitoring

DNC Filtering

Customers’ Profile Management

Contact History

CRM Integration

Call Recording

Agent Script

Comprising advanced features and benefits, preview dialer software can revolutionize the way that the call center handles outbound calls. The software eliminates the agent’s downtime and also improves their efficiency.

About HoduSoft

Since 2015, HoduSoft is one of the top Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) solutions providers in India. With years of experience in the VoIP industry, HoduSoft has introduced an array of innovative products to redefine communication. With a dedicated approach towards developing world-class solutions and a wide variety of products, HoduSoft ensures the best returns on technological investments. Till now, HoduSoft has served 200+ customers in 32 countries spread across 6 continents along with 51 partners offering the products throughout the world.

